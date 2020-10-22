Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Reader's Choice Award Honors Lightstone's Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, And Moxy East Village Hotels As Three Of The "Top 25 Hotels In New York City"

"The results of this year's survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience," said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. "The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can't wait to have next."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here .

"We are honored to be the only hotel brand with three hotels featured on this year's list of Top 25 Hotels in New York City," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "Guests of Moxy Times Square, Moxy East Village, and Moxy Chelsea have spoken, recognizing that our hotels respond to the needs of today's travelers who are cost-conscious, but with a higher level of discernment and greater expectations. They're looking to satisfy their curiosity with unique, fun, experiences, not just find a place to sleep. Moxy is truly different, and our Conde Nast Reader's Choice Award affirms our broad appeal."

Lightstone's newest New York City Moxy hotel, Moxy East Village is located in the heart of Manhattan's iconic East Village, the neighborhood where rock 'n' roll, renegade art, LGBTQ+ activism, and generations of immigrants all merged to give birth to American counterculture. Conceived by Rockwell Group as a vertical timeline, the hotel draws inspiration from various eras in East Village history, from the earliest settlers to the punk era to today. Moxy embraces the neighborhood's rebellious spirit while meeting the demands of today's travelers—all at an affordable price. Its 286 design-driven bedrooms, co-working spaces, and tech-savvy amenities, as well as lively restaurants, bars, and cultural programming, reflect the richly diverse fabric of the neighborhood. Four new eating and drinking venues overseen by Tao Group include Cathédrale, a French-Mediterranean restaurant from Chef Jason Hall; Little Sister, an underground lounge; the all-day Alphabet Bar & Café in the lobby; and an all-season rooftop bar coming soon.

Moxy Chelsea blends botanically inspired design with Italian romance and packs in all the amenities with none of the price tag. Cozy bedrooms, designed with intelligence—and a touch of wit—are flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows. The building's architecture honors the neighborhood with its industrial facade and soaring, greenhouse-style atrium. Guests enter through the overgrown McQueens Flowers' Residency, which doubles as the hotel's entrance. TAO Group's bars and restaurants include Feroce Ristorante, Feroce Caffè, and Feroce Pizza & Bocce - new dining and drinking concepts in partnership with Francesco Panella of the legendary Antica Pesa in Rome and Brooklyn. Topping off the hotel is The Fleur Room, a glass-enclosed rooftop lounge with panoramic, 360° views.

An energetic alternative to the typical hotel experience, Moxy Times Square proves that affordability doesn't mean sacrificing style or comfort. 612 bedrooms are cleverly designed by Yabu Pushelberg to adapt to today's traveler's changing needs, with a wide variety of room types, flexible furniture, oversized walk-in showers, furiously fast and free Wi-Fi, and free access to streaming apps! TAO Group's eating and drinking destinations designed by Rockwell Group at Moxy include Legasea, a seafood brasserie; Bar Moxy, a communal lobby bar; and The Pickup, a twist on the traditional grab-and-go. Magic Hour, NYC's largest all-season hotel rooftop bar and lounge features an "urban amusement park" concept and epic skyline views. Blind Barber, a NYC based barber shop, provides cuts, shaves, and blow dry & style services from their lobby shop. Famed celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy offers coveted tattoo appointments in his personalized studio in Bar Moxy.

Lightstone continues to expand its portfolio of Moxy hotels with Moxy South Beach, its first Moxy outside of New York, opening in January 2021. Additional hotels in development include two in New York on the Lower East Side and in Williamsburg, as well as a Moxy Hotel and an AC Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 24 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With over 127 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 3.5 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and over 4,100 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 10,000 land lots across the country.

Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

