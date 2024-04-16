Condom Market size is set to grow by USD 5.11 billion from 2023-2027, high growth of e-commerce platforms boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global condom market size is estimated to grow by USD 5117.84 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The global condom market has experienced robust growth, driven by online sales. Increased Internet connectivity and mobile usage expand product reach and reduce inventory costs. Key market trends include packaging innovations, flavored condoms, HIV/AIDS prevention, family planning, and consumer confidence. Young people, STI epidemics, and unintended pregnancies fuel demand. Online platforms, including e-commerce, dating apps, and social media, facilitate sales. Policies and government initiatives address HIV, STIs, and contraceptives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Condom Market 2023-2027

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5117.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd.

Segment Overview

This condom market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Material (Latex, Non latex) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

The global condom market encompasses various contraceptive methods, with latex condoms being the most widely used due to their affordability and HIV/AIDS prevention capabilities. Packaging styles, including flavored condoms, cater to consumer preferences. However, latex sensitivity and severe reactions during sexual intercourse pose challenges. Consumer confidence is paramount, especially among young people during STI epidemics and unintended pregnancies. Public awareness campaigns, including sex education, target rural regions and HIV-positive individuals, emphasizing safe sex and antiretroviral medicine for viral suppression. E-commerce platforms, dating apps, and social media facilitate access to health care products. Hormonal imbalance and oral pills offer alternative contraceptive options. Policies and government initiatives prioritize family planning and pregnancy prevention, addressing sexual transmitted diseases and promoting safe sex practices.

Geography Overview

The condom market in APAC is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, a wide range of products, and rising disposable income. Key countries include China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and India. In APAC, health care products, including condoms, are increasingly available through online platforms and e-commerce sites. Dating apps and social media also play a role in driving demand. Hormonal imbalance, pregnancies, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are major concerns, leading to increased demand for contraceptives such as Male and Female condoms, Latex and Non-latex varieties. Government initiatives, including policies and sex education programs, aim to prevent HIV, STIs, and unintended pregnancies. Innovative designs, packaging styles, and flavored condoms cater to consumer preferences. Home-bound consumers and those with allergies can also access these contraceptive methods online. Government leadership and public awareness campaigns are essential in addressing STI epidemics and promoting HIV/AIDS prevention. Consumer confidence in contraceptive methods continues to grow, making sexual intercourse safer for millions.

The condom market experiences increasing demand and competition, leading vendors to innovate with flavors, sizes, textures, and materials. They invest in advanced technologies and materials, resulting in higher-priced products. In May 2021, SKYN Condoms introduced the wave-designed SKYN Excitation. Keywords: Condoms, Health care, Online platforms, E-commerce, Dating apps, Hormonal imbalance, Oral pills, Policies, Governments, Pregnancies, STDs, HIV, STIs, Contraceptives, Male/Female condoms, Latex/Non-latex, Drug stores, Innovative designs, Packaging, Flavors, Consumer awareness, Young people, STI epidemics, Unintended pregnancies, Public awareness, HIV/AIDS prevention, Family planning, Consumer confidence.

The condom market faces challenges due to health concerns, including allergic reactions to latex and STIs from non-latex types. Sensitive genital tissue absorbs toxic chemicals from added flavors and lubricants, causing skin infections. Latex condoms may trigger allergies, leading to rashes, hives, and severe reactions. Keywords: Male/Female condoms, Latex/Non-latex, Drug stores/E-commerce, Allergy, Home-bound consumers, Contraceptive products, STIs, Innovative designs, HIV/AIDS prevention, Family planning, Consumer awareness, Young people, Public health.

Research Analysis

The Condom Market has experienced significant growth in the health care products sector, particularly on online and e-commerce platforms. This trend is driven by the increasing use of dating apps and social media, which have led to higher demand for contraceptives among young people. Hormonal imbalance, HIV, and STIs are major concerns, making oral pills and policies a priority for governments. Condoms, available in various categories such as Male, Female, Latex, and Non-latex, are essential in preventing unintended pregnancies and STI epidemics. Consumer awareness campaigns are crucial in promoting the use of these products, especially among HIV-positive people who require antiretroviral medicine for viral suppression. Sex education plays a vital role in ensuring proper usage and understanding of the importance of condoms in maintaining sexual health.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic market of Condoms, various brands and types cater to diverse consumer preferences. These procurements are essential components of reproductive health and protection against sexually transmitted infections. The production processes involve latex or polyurethane materials, which are sourced from companies like H.I.V. and Condoms Inc. The condom market encompasses a wide range of products, including male and female condoms, as well as novelty and specialty condoms. Sexually active individuals and organizations promote their use through education and campaigns. The drugs and treatments sector also plays a role in the condom market, as some individuals require prescription condoms due to allergies or other medical conditions. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing awareness and acceptance of safe sex practices.

