Condor Software Names Brice Wu as Chief Product and Operations Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Software, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management software nationwide, announced today that Brice Wu has joined their leadership team as Chief Product and Operations Officer. Brice has more than 20 years of experience in leading technical and services teams across healthcare and life sciences.

Brice Wu, Chief Product and Operations Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Brice to the Condor team," said Jennifer Kyle, Chief Executive Officer at Condor Software. "His experience leading high-performing teams within rapidly growing SaaS companies will help strengthen our technical capabilities and accelerate both future product development and adoption of Condor."

In his role, Brice is responsible for leading all product and technology efforts across the Condor software portfolio. Previously, he served as Chief Product Officer for Iterative Health, an AI and Computer Vision based suite of colonoscopy diagnosis solutions, and as the Head of Engineering / Chief Technology Officer at Komodo Health, a leading Enterprise SaaS Healthcare Technology company. Most notably, during his tenure at Komodo, he helped drive the company's valuation from $55M (Series A) to $3.3B (Series E). Prior to Komodo Health, Brice worked as a senior leader in Data Engineering, Data Science, and Systems Integration for Google's Display Advertising and Consumer Operations organizations, overseeing 200+ individuals operating in support of $5.2B in revenue and more than 90M global users.

"I believe that accelerating human progress in biotech through financial intelligence and automation is the key to addressing the current bottleneck in clinical trials," said Brice, "and I'm proud to be joining the talented team here at Condor that's using the latest in AI technologies to truly improve patient outcomes."

Brice received his MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia, an MS in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BS in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University, where he was a John McMullen Dean's Scholar.

About Condor Software

Condor Software is the premier financial intelligence and automation solution built for clinical-stage biotech companies. Condor automates financial insights to elevate efficiency among cross-functional teams. Condor bridges the gap for accounting and FP&A teams with a unified, clinical-specific solution to enhance forecasting accuracy, vendor management, and driver-based FP&A model, all while eliminating audit risk through automated accruals and reporting, and streamlined compliance and audit processes.

www.condorsoftware.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Condor Software