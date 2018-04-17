Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Trenord, operator of passenger trains in the Lombardy region and seven other transit agencies are involved in the project, including Milan city transport operator ATM. Conduent will provide eight ticketing projects for metro, bus and suburban train services that will help the transit agencies offer seamless travel across the region.

The contract will see the deployment of the Conduent Fare Collection System across the region, including ticket vending machines, card and ticket validators and dedicated back office systems for each of the eight operators.

"The project is a great example of how Conduent is optimising new and existing infrastructure to make mobility smarter, more coordinated and efficient," said Jean-Charles Zaia, Vice President and Portfolio Leader, Public Transport, Conduent.

Installation of the new system is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018.

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions - including electronic toll collection, parking management, advanced transit and safety systems - which offer automated, analytics-based, personalised services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

About Conduent

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include the majority of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning - Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at http://www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit http://www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Conduent