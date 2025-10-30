Conexiant Announces MDspire®: A Breakthrough AI-Powered Engagement Platform and Tool for Medical Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiant is proud to introduce MDspire, an AI-powered discovery and engagement platform transforming how physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals consume clinical knowledge. Designed to combat content fatigue and information overload, MDspire curates and synthesizes trusted medical information to create meaningful insights. With snackable, feed-based microcontent sourced from top clinical societies, peer-reviewed journals, hospital systems, and proprietary research, MDspire delivers precision in a time of information overload.

Conexiant presents MDSpire a new model of engagement.

Unlike traditional physician networks or news aggregators, MDspire introduces a new model of intelligent engagement. Powered by a proprietary AI backbone and human clinical oversight, MDspire ingests content from leading societies, journals, and hospital systems, it transforms each original article into impactful derivative outputs, summaries, Q&A, reports, clinical takeaways, and more. These formats make content quickly consumable, while always linking back to the full source text.

"We are thrilled to introduce MDspire," said Charlie Lee, CEO of Conexiant. "This platform builds on our deep content partnerships and technological strength to fill a critical need in healthcare: delivering credible, digestible medical insights at speed. As SEO visibility declines across publishing, MDspire offers partners a new, intelligent pathway to reach professionals in a trusted environment."

All content is produced via the AI backbone, comprising a vector database, fine-tuned models, and a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) framework. The content undergoes human and clinical expert review to ensure accuracy, so every interaction connects a user to the most credible information available.

"With MDspire, we're not just using AI — we're orchestrating it," added Lee Schweizer, Chief Digital Officer. "We are partnering exclusively with the most trusted medical societies, institutions, and publicly available sources to ensure the foundation of our content is authoritative. From there, our advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) model and fine-tuned large language model (LLM) work together to verify and refine outputs before they undergo a final round of human and clinical expert review. This multi-pronged approach—trusted content, intelligent AI validation, and human oversight—solves a real problem for busy medical professionals seeking concise, credible insights without sacrificing accuracy."

MDspire arrives at a pivotal moment when medical professionals are inundated with information, and publishers face declining discoverability. By combining AI innovation, human review, and trusted partnerships, MDspire offers a new model for clinical engagement—one that respects trust, amplifies expert voices, and accelerates discovery.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a leading healthcare content and engagement platform (formerly BroadcastMed). We partner with medical societies, hospitals, and publishers to deliver trusted clinical insights, digital experiences, and audience reach across the industry. With a unified network, we serve millions of healthcare professionals across specialties.

SOURCE Conexiant