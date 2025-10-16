Conexon Connect achieves exceptional marks in customer satisfaction with Net Promoter Score ranking among highest for internet service providers

NPS is the industry standard for measuring customer loyalty, with scoring from -100 to +100. Benchmark data underscores the significance of Conexon Connect's +79: Internet service industry scores typically range from +2 to +33, with +16 considered average – a comparison that makes Connect's results especially striking. An NPS score above +75 is generally considered world-class within the industry.

A consistently positive NPS is strongly correlated with long-term business growth, reinforcing the strength and sustainability of Connect's innovative model of partnering with rural electric cooperatives to serve their members and communities with broadband services.

"Our NPS score validates the trust our customers place in us and the work our teams do every day to deliver an exceptional service backed by outstanding customer support," said Abby Klindt, Conexon Chief Customer Experience Officer. "We've built our model around listening to and partnering with co-ops and communities, and these results show the power of that commitment. This isn't just about internet service — it's about relationships, connection, and trust."

The NPS is calculated based on the single question: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend this company's product or service to a friend or colleague?" Conexon Connect's survey, conducted in June across its entire customer base of over 100,000 subscribers in more than 20 markets in seven states, revealed individual market scores as high as +89, emphasizing the strong trust and support Connect has earned within the communities it serves.

Customer feedback, gathered through these surveys, plays a vital role in shaping Conexon Connect's services. Connect will use the survey insights from subscribers to refine product offerings, build better customer-designed solutions, and foster stronger relationships with subscribers and communities.

At its core, Connect focuses on transparency, locally focused service and support. The company's mission is built on authentic connections and delivering the gold standard of internet service to rural communities — proving that customers in underserved areas deserve and can expect an internet experience that rivals or surpasses that of any urban provider.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet services provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 40 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

