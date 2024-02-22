Conexon Connect blazes new path to close digital divide in rural Mississippi with multi-gigabit-speed fiber-to-the-home service to more than 20,000 rural homes and businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber-optic network leader, Conexon, is launching and building a high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network to deliver multi-gigabit-speed internet to more than 20,000 rural Mississippians.

Mississippi marks the seventh state where Conexon Connect has begun fiber construction since launching its inaugural projects in 2021, with FTTH builds set to start in two additional states in the coming months. The new nationwide ISP's footprint continues to grow as it works tirelessly to fulfill its commitments to rural America as part of funding received from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to deliver high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the country.

The southwestern Mississippi network will deliver FTTH service to communities located within Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson counties. The first customers are expected to be connected by mid-2024.

"The need for reliable broadband in our region is critical," said Doug Popwell, president of Walthall County Board of Supervisors for District 3. "I think everyone in our community will be overwhelmed by the difference that fiber internet will bring, especially to our school-age residents and those who work from home."

"When you think about economic development for our region, it is essential to have this caliber of broadband to see growth," said Bill Pigott, Representative for District 99 in the Mississippi House of Representatives. "It's a question I am frequently asked – 'why does our area not have reliable internet?' I know this will make a lot of people happy."

Conexon has established a proven track record, partnering with the state's electric cooperatives to deploy FTTH networks, with projects dating back to 2018. Today, the company's current fiber network projects – in partnerships with nine electric co-ops – collectively pass over 360,000 rural homes and businesses in communities across Mississippi.

As Conexon co-owner Jonathan Chambers pointed out, "There's an old saying in sports that the best ability is availability. The same is true in broadband. In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission identified areas of the country that were unserved by broadband and offered subsidies to bridge the digital divide. Conexon was the only company in the country willing to build a fiber-optic network in southwest and south-central Mississippi. We didn't make that offer blindly. The years we have spent building networks across the state have proven that Mississippi is a great place to do business. We look forward to continuing the work we started in 2018."

Connect's fiber-optic network will offer Mississippians access to symmetrical, (same upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Symmetrical capabilities allow for lag-free streaming, easier access to telemedicine and enhanced work-from-home capabilities and productivity, among other benefits. The FTTH network will also provide reliable, clear phone service.

"We are very proud to launch our first Conexon Connect project in Mississippi. At Connect, we operate with the belief that geography should never be a barrier to opportunity. Our goal is to empower communities with the transformative power of high-speed internet, ensuring that every individual has the tools for a brighter future," said Conexon co-owner Randy Klindt.

Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging leader in rural broadband. Connect was established to operate and manage fiber-to-the-home networks. Like Conexon, Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100% fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

