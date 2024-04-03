Conexon Connect continues to bridge Georgia's digital divide, completes its second fiber-to-the-home network

Partnership with Middle Georgia EMC delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet access to 4,800 homes and businesses across co-op's rural seven-county service territory

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon, has completed its second electric cooperative fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) project.

The 1,300-mile, multi-gigabit network, built in partnership with Vienna-based Middle Georgia EMC, was announced in April 2021 and completed in March 2024.

The completion of Conexon Connect's second Georgia project continues the ISP's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural providers, and furthers its footprint and ability to serve rural Americans with world-class internet. The first Conexon Connect project, a 2,000-mile FTTH network launched in partnership with Georgia-based Southern Rivers Energy, was completed in October 2023, a year ahead of schedule.

As Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers explained, "When we first meet with the management and board of an electric cooperative, we explain that Conexon's objective in building a broadband network is to make world-class service available to 100 percent of the members of the cooperative.

"Today, Middle Georgia EMC joins a small but growing group of electric cooperatives whose fiber network now matches their electric network. I want to thank Randy Nichols and the Middle Georgia EMC board of directors for their vote of confidence in Conexon to see the project through from concept to completion."

The nearly $40 million Connect, powered by Middle Georgia EMC, network now reaches 100 percent of the EMC's 4,800 members across seven counties in rural central Georgia. The fiber-optic network provides members access to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, reliable phone service, and delivers the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the co-op's electrical infrastructure.

"Witnessing the success of our fiber-to-the-home initiative within our communities has been truly gratifying," said Randy Nichols, President and CEO of Middle Georgia EMC. "The impact on members' quality of life is immeasurable – from improved healthcare services facilitated by telemedicine to enhanced communication that connects families and friends across distances. This has been a catalyst for community development, and we have Conexon to thank for helping us get to this point."

Middle Georgia EMC was the third partnership project announced by Conexon Connect. Since that time, the ISP has rapidly expanded and today, has 20 FTTH projects across seven states, set to reach nearly 400,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion of those projects.

"Celebrating the successful completion of our second Connect project is an exciting step as we grow our ISP presence throughout rural communities," said Randy Klindt, Conexon co-CEO and Founding Partner. "We are proud to be at the forefront of delivering life- and community-changing fiber internet throughout more of rural Georgia, and we will continue to work toward fostering connectivity, innovation, and progress in other communities across the nation."

Conexon and Conexon Connect work with electric cooperatives and community entities committed to serving residents with fiber broadband. With its clients, the company has secured more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local funding; designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber nationwide; and builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually – resulting in more than 1.1 million rural Americans connected to world-class fiber broadband.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging leader in rural broadband. Connect was established to operate and manage fiber-to-the-home networks. Like Conexon, Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

