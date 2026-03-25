Conexon Connect's rural fiber internet momentum continues with 13th network completed within five years

Flint Energies partnership project delivers multi-gigabit internet access to 31,000 underserved rural Georgians spanning nine counties and 2,300 miles of fiber

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the rapidly growing internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon, has completed its thirteenth electric cooperative fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network since the ISP's launch in 2021. The 2,300-mile network built in partnership with Warner Robbins, Ga.-based Flint Energies deepens Connect's expansion into rural Georgia.

Flint Energies logo

The multi-gigabit-speed project is Conexon Connect's eighth electric cooperative broadband project completed in the state, bringing the ISP's total reach in rural Georgia to more than 187,000 homes and businesses.

"Completing this build means families, farms and businesses across Flint Energies' communities now have the reliable connectivity they deserve," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect CEO. "We're incredibly proud to be part of the mission to provide members with the same level of service and opportunity as anyone else in the nation."

The Connect, powered by Flint Energies, fiber network delivers reliable, affordable broadband access to 31,000 members in Crawford, south Houston, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Schley, Talbot and Taylor counties. The Flint Energies partnership was announced in March 2022, with network construction officially completed in December 2025.

"After three years of construction and unwavering commitment, I'm proud to share that we, along with our broadband partner Conexon Connect, have completed our fiber infrastructure build, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 31,000 homes and businesses that had long been unserved or underserved," said Jeremy Nelms, Flint Energies President and CEO. "This isn't just about faster connections—it's about opportunity, inclusion, and leveling the playing field for our rural communities. I couldn't be prouder of our team and what this means for the members we serve."

Connect's fiber-optic networks provide access to multi-gigabit-speed, symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, while also enabling HD-quality phone service and the benefits of smart grid technology that modernize and future-proof partner co-ops' electrical infrastructure to enhance resiliency and improve overall service reliability.

In partnership with electric co-ops and community entities nationwide, Conexon Connect's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural ISPs continues. Today, the ISP has more than 20 FTTH projects across seven states, collectively set to reach nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion.

Media Contact: Cindy Parks, 913-526-6912, [email protected]

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 40 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit- speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, more than 4 million rural Americans now have access to world-class fiber to the home. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

SOURCE Conexon Connect