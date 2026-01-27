Conexus Announces Expansion into Salt Lake City as Part of 2026 Growth Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus is excited to kick off 2026 with a thoughtful yet aggressive organic growth strategy, expanding into three new markets beyond its current West Coast footprint while continuing to serve clients nationally. The first of these markets is Salt Lake City - an expanding and dynamic business environment that strongly aligns with Conexus' long-term vision.

"Private equity sponsors and entrepreneurs are increasingly drawn to Salt Lake City for its favorable business climate, strong cash-flow businesses, tax efficiency, and deep talent pool - making it a hotbed for scalable, high-growth companies," said Mike Kelly, Managing Partner of Conexus. "At the same time, the needs we're addressing here mirror what we see across the U.S., and this expansion further strengthens our ability to support clients wherever they operate."

To lead this market launch, Conexus is proud to welcome Alessandro Cozzi, a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, and artificial intelligence. Alessandro will partner with clients across the United States, working with both regionally based and multi-location organizations.

Alessandro specializes in both interim and permanent placements across Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, and Technology, partnering closely with clients to deliver high-impact talent aligned with strategic business objectives - whether supporting local market initiatives or enterprise-wide transformations.

Prior to joining Conexus, Alessandro served as a Director at Korn Ferry, where he successfully opened and scaled the firm's Utah and West Coast interim and temporary consulting practice. In that role, he placed senior-level finance and accounting leaders across a broad range of initiatives for clients operating nationally and globally.

Earlier in his career, Alessandro held senior leadership roles in corporate development and M&A, working with global organizations and private equity investors to support more than $6 billion in growth and value creation across the United States and Europe. He began his career at Deloitte, advancing from audit into transaction advisory and M&A.

The expansion into Salt Lake City marks a significant milestone for Conexus as it continues to invest in high-growth markets, elite talent, and best-in-class service for clients across the Office of the CFO and beyond - wherever their businesses are headquartered or expanding next.

Alessandro Cozzi

Partner

E: [email protected]

O: 801-762-8293

C: 214-215-5717

Conexus is a national consulting and recruiting firm specializing in the Office of the CFO. Headquartered in Southern California and expanding rapidly across key U.S. markets, Conexus provides interim consulting, advisory, direct hire, and executive search solutions in finance and accounting, technology, and human resources.

In 2025 alone, the firm completed 300+ executive and direct hire searches and supported clients with 600+ interim and advisory engagements, with more than 250 consultants actively deployed nationwide.

Mid Ocean Partners invested in Conexus in January of 2024. MidOcean Partners is a longtime investor in human capital businesses with Conexus representing MidOcean's fifth investment in the space. Within the human capital sector, MidOcean focuses on end markets with clear secular growth trends, and Conexus falls squarely within this thesis.

SOURCE Conexus Recruiting