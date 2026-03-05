Conexus Brings Its Office of the CFO Talent Platform to the East Coast with New York and Connecticut Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus, one of the fastest-growing interim and executive human capital solutions firms focused on the Office of the CFO, today announced the opening of its first East Coast offices in New York and Connecticut. The expansion will be led by Partner David Erickson and his team.

David brings extensive experience in the Office of the CFO, providing both retained and interim solutions. He has been a top performer in this space for decades and has specialized expertise supporting private equity portfolio companies. The East Coast team will focus on both national private equity clients and the local tri-state area, leveraging an extensive client base.

This marks Conexus' second new market expansion this year, following the Salt Lake City office, with additional markets planned in the coming months. Mike Kelly, CEO of Conexus, stated;

"We are incredibly excited to have David Erickson join our team. We held off opening a New York office until we found the right leader with the expertise to serve private equity portfolio companies while also delivering unmatched Office of the CFO interim and executive search solutions. With David at the helm and our strong East Coast team, we are poised to make a major impact."

Originally a dominant player in California, Conexus (www.conexusrecruiting.com) is executing its strategic plan to expand into key offices with human capital leaders focused on the Office of the CFO and private equity. With over 1,000 consultants deployed on mission-critical projects and talent gap assignments and more than 400 completed searches in 2025, Conexus has proven its capabilities in finance and accounting, technology, and human resources support at the manager level and above.

The New York and Connecticut offices are expected to accelerate Conexus' momentum and expertise, providing tailored solutions for rapidly growing clients and private equity portfolios across the East Coast.

David Erickson

Partner

(203) 209-9509

[email protected]

Conexus is a national consulting and recruiting firm specializing in the Office of the CFO. Headquartered in Southern California and expanding rapidly across key U.S. markets, Conexus provides interim consulting, advisory, direct hire, and executive search solutions in finance and accounting, technology, and human resources.

Mid Ocean Partners invested in Conexus in January of 2024. MidOcean Partners is a longtime investor in human capital businesses with Conexus representing MidOcean's fifth investment in the space. Within the human capital sector, MidOcean focuses on end markets with clear secular growth trends, and Conexus falls squarely within this thesis.

