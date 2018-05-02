Confectionery Pavilion Returns to ProPak Asia with Innovative Processing and Packaging Solutions

At this year's Confectionery Pavilion, visitors will meet the top specialists in the confectionery process and packaging supply sector who will showcase innovative solutions, including weighing and dissolving systems from Chocotech, confectionery extruders from Euromec, hard candy cooking & forming lines from Hänsel Processing, enrobing machines from Sollich, Mogul equipment from Winkler und Dünnebier Süßwarenmaschinen GmbH, and intelligent packaging machines from Theegarten-Pactec.

"Theegarten-Pactec specializes in the design and construction of packaging machines for small-pieced confectionery items. As a coordinator of the Pavilion, we saw potential and growth of Asia's confectionery manufacturers last year and it has not been difficult to make a decision to return to ProPak Asia this year to be a part of their success. At this event, Theegarten-Pactec will showcase our EK4 – the world's fastest double twist wrapping machine for hard candies – to promote to manufacturers in Asia", said Mr. Steffen Hamelmann, Marketing & Public Relations from Theegarten-Pactec – one of six German companies located at the Confectionery Pavilion.

Apart from those six specialists, there will also be over 30 top confectionery suppliers at the exhibition showcasing and answering questions about the latest processing and packaging machinery and equipment, for example, Bühler - innovative solution provider for chocolate production, A.M.P Rose - one of the world's leading machine builders for the confectionery and chocolate industries, Baker Perkins – experienced company in the design and manufacture of confectionery production systems, and Ecomec - worldwide supplier of used confectionery process and packaging machinery for chocolate, candy, biscuit and wafer production.

Asia Pacific is the second largest global region for confectionery products with a retail value of USD 41.620 billion in 2017. With a strong CAGR from 2012-2017, the industry is projected to reach almost USD 50 billion in the next five years. With the region having the second lowest per capita spending on confectionery goods worldwide, there are many opportunities for confectionery players who understand and respond to consumer demands.

One key factor for confectionery market growth is product variety. Manufacturers must look for solutions, including new product development, pack sizes and affordability through advanced systems and technologies to meet upcoming challenges.

In addition to the Confectionery Pavilion, ProPak Asia 2018 contains nine industry zones to drive innovation and enable buyers and sellers to meet and develop their businesses. ProPak Asia hosts companies from over 45 countries representing an estimated 5,000 individual pieces of major packaging and processing equipment. Visitors will find the answers they need to take their operations to the next level at Asia's number one industry event. The show will be held from 13 to 16 June at Bitec.

For more information on remaining participation opportunities and upcoming show developments visit www.propakasia.com.

