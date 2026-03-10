Confectionery Sales Climb to $55 Billion in 2025

Chocolate, candy, gum, and mints remain a bright spot amid economic uncertainty

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans drove a record $55 billion in confectionery sales in 2025, according to the 2026 State of Treating report released today by the National Confectioners Association. Chocolate, candy, gum, and mints demonstrate strong staying power with U.S. consumers, with sales expected to climb another $7.3 billion over the next five years to reach $62.2 billion across all outlets by 2030.

Why it matters: In 2025, 99.8% of households purchased confectionery products at least once. While consumers are carefully weighing their food purchases, their steady engagement with the confectionery category signals the meaningful role that chocolate and candy play in enhancing everyday moments and special celebrations.

Quotable: John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

"Americans today are making their purchase decisions with greater intention, and chocolate and candy continue to earn their place in the basket. The confectionery industry consistently delivers products that consumers know and love while introducing new innovations that shape how people choose to enjoy and share treats. No matter the occasion, confectionery brings people together."

What you need to know: The 2026 State of Treating report offers insights to help manufacturers and retailers take the confectionery category to the next level. Here are a few key takeaways:

Seasonal staple: Engagement with seasonal treats has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The big four candy seasons (Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays) accounted for 63% of all confectionery sales in 2025, but consumers are also gifting chocolate and candy for other occasions, including Mother's Day, Father's Day, and the Fourth of July.

Generational growth: Across all outlets, chocolate represented 51.7% of confectionery sales, but non-chocolate candy continues to gain ground, growing from one-third of market share in 2015 to 40.9% in 2025. Boomers prefer traditional milk and dark chocolate, while Gen Z and Millennials over-index for gummy, chewy, and freeze-dried candies.

Old is new: One-third of consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, are very interested in exact re-releases of nostalgic or retro candy. Younger generations are also more likely to explore confectionery innovations and opt for unexpected new flavors, flavor combinations, and texture experiences. TikTok is a top destination for discovery.

Joy in treating: There is widespread agreement among consumers that chocolate and candy bring joy, and that physical health and emotional well-being are interconnected. More than eight in 10 consumers believe it is fine to occasionally have a piece of chocolate or candy. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Learn more: The 2026 State of Treating report explores confectionery shopping and treating trends and is the definitive source for confectionery category performance data. For a Bite-Sized Taste of the 2026 State of Treating report, visit CandyUSA.com/2026BiteSized.

Survey Methodology: The State of Treating combines proprietary NCA consumer survey findings with syndicated data provided by Circana and Euromonitor. Shopper insights were collected using an online survey conducted in December 2025 among a national sample of 1,585 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and receipt panel data. Future market predictions are provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by 210 Analytics. Unless otherwise attributed, data throughout this report are provided by NCA and 210 Analytics.

