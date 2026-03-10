National Confectioners Association Launches Sweet Land of Liberty Campaign Highlighting Industry's Great American Manufacturing Success Story

NCA leverages emerging technology and consumer insights to power 2026 campaign

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) today launched Sweet Land of Liberty, a 2026 campaign celebrating chocolate and candy as a quintessential American manufacturing success story. For more than 250 years, the U.S. confectionery industry and its iconic treats have been an economic force for good and a centerpiece of American culture.

As part of the campaign, NCA is embracing emerging technologies to advance its advocacy communications goals. The association recently recorded and released an original song, "Sweet Land of Liberty," using AI-powered tools – creating a unique sonic branding element for the campaign and marking the first time a trade association has developed and published an anthem to support a national advocacy effort.

Along with this audio identity, NCA will have a major presence in Washington, D.C., and across the country throughout 2026 through a wide range of campaign activations. These include major event partnerships, a National Candy Month celebration and "Random Acts of Sweetness" initiative in June, high-profile seasonal activations, major visibility at Sweets & Snacks Expo in May, custom campaign-branded merchandise, a sophisticated targeted digital advertising campaign, and more.

Why it matters: The confectionery industry is an economic engine across the country. It generated $55 billion in retail sales in 2025 and is projected to reach $62 billion by 2030. Together, NCA member companies directly employ nearly 58,000 people across 1,600 manufacturing facilities in all 50 states, and every confectionery manufacturing job supports 11 others across related industries. Chocolate and candy are not just beloved treats – they are also a powerful driver of American jobs and economic growth.

Quotable: John Downs, president and CEO of NCA, said:

"Chocolate and candy are woven into the fabric of American life as an essential part of our celebrations, traditions, and shared history. For more than 250 years, the confectionery industry has not only crafted the treats we love, it has also powered economic growth and strengthened communities across the country. From local manufacturers to iconic brands, confectionery reflects the ingenuity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that define America's past, present, and future. Through Sweet Land of Liberty, we're activating a creative and groundbreaking campaign that uses innovative storytelling to bring this narrative to life and highlight the economic impact of confectionery and the unique place chocolate and candy hold in American culture."

What else you need to know:

To learn more about Sweet Land of Liberty and to stream NCA's 250th anniversary anthem, visit CandyUSA.com/SweetLand.

