Confidein Announces $6 Million Seed Funding to Scale AI-Powered Prayer Ring and Launch 77,700 Unit Giveaway to U.S. Christians

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidein, an AI and Faith technology company, today announced the successful close of its $6 million seed funding round led by top-tier Christian leaders and venture capital firms. As part of its founding mission to give back to faith communities, Confidein is immediately launching a historic giveback campaign. Inspired by the biblical symbolism of 7—representing divine completion and perfection—the company will distribute 77,700 Prayer Rings free to churches and Christian communities across the United States starting this month. Christian leaders, as well as independent Christian believers interested in receiving rings for their congregations or themselves, can email [email protected] and are ensured a reply.

The Prayer Ring by Confidein is a wearable device that reimagines how believers access spiritual guidance and connect with their faith communities. By simply tapping a smartphone to the ring, users receive personalized scripture verses matched to their selected mood or feeling. The device enables believers to send and receive anonymous prayers and blessings with a global community of believers, creating spiritual connection across distance and time.

"We believe that in a fast-paced world, the timeless acts of prayer and spiritual connection are more important than ever," said a founding member at Confidein. "The Prayer Ring doesn't replace pastors or spiritual leaders, it enhances the spiritual experiences believers already value. It recreates what many of us experienced in our own faith journeys: receiving the right scripture at the right moment from spiritual leaders, and feeling the power of our church community's prayers."

Confidein was founded on a fundamental belief, that technology should strengthen faith communities, not replace them. The founding team drew inspiration from their own faith journeys, experiencing firsthand the comfort of personalized scripture, pastoral guidance, and communal prayer. The Prayer Ring offers believers several key features: personalized scripture matched to their emotional state, anonymous prayer exchange with a global community, community support for collective spiritual practice, privacy-first design with end-to-end encryption, and the ability to share blessings and receive prayers in real-time across geographic boundaries.

Starting this week, Confidein is starting to distribute 77,700 Prayer Rings free to believers, Christian leaders, pastors, and churches across the United States. The campaign is designed to serve communities, pastors and church leaders seeking to strengthen spiritual connection, small group coordinators looking to deepen prayer circles, Christian organizations exploring spiritual technology, and individual believers seeking to join a global community united through prayer. If you are a creator or a leader in your faith community in the U.S., over the coming weeks, you may receive an email from the Confidein team to register for complimentary Prayer Rings.

When asked why they are offering the Prayer Rings at no cost, the Confidein team explains that this is to honor their initial commitment and to stay true to their original mission, which is to create a support system and community for believers.

