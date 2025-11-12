Confidein Announces $6 Million Seed Funding to Scale AI-Powered Prayer Ring and Launch 77,700 Unit Giveaway to U.S. Churches

Faith-Based Technology Company to Distribute Prayer Rings Free to Christian Communities starting November 15, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidein, an AI and faith technology company, today announced the successful close of its $6 million seed funding round led by top-tier Christian leaders and venture capital firms. As part of its mission to give back to faith communities, Confidein is launching a historic giveback campaign. Inspired by the biblical symbolism of 7—representing divine completion and perfection—the company will distribute 77,700 Prayer Rings free to churches and Christian communities across the United States starting this month. Christian leaders interested in receiving rings for their congregations can email [email protected] and are ensured a reply.

Prayer Ring by Confidein

The Prayer Ring by Confidein is a wearable device that reimagines how believers access spiritual guidance and connect with their faith communities. By simply tapping a smartphone to the ring, users receive personalized scripture verses matched to their selected mood or feeling. The device enables believers to send and receive anonymous prayers and blessings with a global community of believers, creating spiritual connection across distance and time.

"We believe that in a fast-paced world, the timeless acts of prayer and spiritual connection are more important than ever," said a founding member at Confidein. "The Prayer Ring doesn't replace pastors or spiritual leaders, it enhances the spiritual experiences believers value. It recreates the enlightening moment in our own faith journeys: receiving the right scripture at the right moment from spiritual leaders while feeling the power of our church community's prayers."

Confidein was founded on a fundamental belief, that technology should strengthen faith communities, not replace them. The founding team drew inspiration from their own faith journeys, experiencing firsthand the comfort of personalized scripture, pastoral guidance, and communal prayer. The Prayer Ring offers believers several key features: personalized scripture matched to their emotional state, anonymous prayer exchange with a global community, community support for collective spiritual practice, privacy-first design with end-to-end encryption, and the ability to share blessings and receive prayers in real-time across geographic boundaries.

Starting November 15, 2025, Confidein is starting to distribute 77,700 Prayer Rings to believers, Christian leaders, pastors, and churches across the United States. The campaign is designed to serve believers seeking to strengthen spiritual connection together with a global network, small group coordinators looking to deepen prayer circles, and Christian organizations exploring spiritual technology. Confidein will be reaching out to faith leaders and creators across the country in the coming weeks with the opportunity to register for complimentary Prayer Rings. The team is offering the rings at no cost to honor their commitment to build a support system for the believer community.

ABOUT CONFIDEIN

Confidein is a venture-backed AI and faith technology company connecting believers. Founded on the belief that technology consolidates faith communities, Confidein is committed to putting believers' needs first by ensuring easy access to technology designed specifically for pastors, churches, and individuals.

Visit Confidein at www.confidein.com.

Contact:

James Field

Administrative Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Confidein