Manufacturo and SolarFlexes Partner to Modernize Utility-Scale Solar Hardware Production and Traceability

BREA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturo, a next-generation manufacturing management system built for high-complexity, high-mix production environments, has partnered with SolarFlexes, a Los Angeles–based solar tracker manufacturer founded by aerospace engineers, developing prefabricated solar systems designed to reduce utility-scale project costs up to 30% without the use of tax incentives. The collaboration will help SolarFlexes scale domestic solar tracker manufacturing while maintaining aerospace-level quality and traceability throughout their product's lifecycle.

"SolarFlexes is building a new category of low-cost, intelligent tracker systems for the next generation of clean energy deployment. That demands the same level of rigor and traceability expected in aerospace and advanced manufacturing," said Kenzo Takai, COO, Manufacturo. "We're proud to support their transition to a modern manufacturing platform that brings structure, reliability, and complete production visibility from day one."

"As we scale our production, it's critical that our processes remain efficient, consistent, and fully traceable," said Dave Lutian, Founder, SolarFlexes. "Manufacturo gives us the infrastructure to maintain an aerospace-level of quality and operational control as we grow, without adding unnecessary cost or complexity."

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on digitizing and standardizing SolarFlexes' core production and quality processes, with the option to expand functionality as operations scale.

SolarFlexes is a Los Angeles–based solar tracker manufacturer founded by aerospace engineers, focused on developing smart, low-cost, utility-scale solar systems manufactured in the USA. The company's mission is to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy by delivering advanced manufacturing and technology that can fundamentally shift the underlying economic assumptions of utility-scale solar projects.

Manufacturo is a manufacturing software platform designed for high-complexity, high-mix production environments. Built to support industries such as aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy, Manufacturo unifies digital instructions, quality management, traceability, and shop-floor operations in a single cloud-native platform. With rapid deployment, robust configurability, and seamless integration across enterprise systems, Manufacturo helps engineering and production teams scale faster — with greater precision, control, and compliance.

