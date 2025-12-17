Confie Acquires TGS Insurance Agency, Accelerating InsureOne's National Expansion

Strategic Acquisition Adds Scale, Talent, and Direct-to-Consumer Capabilities

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the nation's largest personal lines insurance distribution company, today announced the acquisition of TGS Insurance Agency, Inc., a Houston-based standard personal lines insurance agency. The acquisition advances Confie's strategy to scale InsureOne into a leading national platform serving standard personal lines and small commercial customers.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, TGS Insurance is a high-growth independent agency specializing in homeowners and personal auto insurance. Operating through a direct-to-consumer call center model, TGS has built a strong presence in Texas and successfully expanded into Florida, delivering 20% year-over-year growth in new business production supported by strong retention and disciplined execution.

The transaction adds more than 130 experienced insurance professionals to Confie, including a proven leadership team with deep expertise in direct mail marketing, lead generation, and sales operations.

"This acquisition is about building scale with intention," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Confie. "TGS brings proven growth, strong leadership, and a model that aligns with our vision for InsureOne as a national standard personal lines platform."

"Since our founding, TGS has been focused on building a scalable, client-centric platform powered by disciplined execution and great people," said Damon Diamantaras, CEO and Founder of TGS Insurance. "Joining Confie and InsureOne allows us to accelerate that vision while preserving the culture and operating model that have driven our success. We're excited to expand our impact nationally with a partner that shares our long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and client choice."

The combination strengthens InsureOne's ability to drive growth through targeted marketing, advanced analytics, and expanded carrier relationships—while increasing scale in high-growth markets including Texas, Florida, and Louisiana.

"TGS has built a model that works—and scales," said Chad Maxwell, EVP and Head of M&A at Confie. "This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver disciplined growth and broader choice for customers nationwide."

The transaction closed on December 1, 2025. TGS Insurance will operate under the InsureOne brand. The existing management team will continue to lead operations from Houston. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1250+ retail locations in 28 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

