Confie Awards $70,000 in Education Scholarships for 2023-2024 in Expansion of its Enablement Fund

News provided by

Confie

06 Jul, 2023, 12:11 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines distributor in the US, is thrilled to announce it has expanded the number of recipients and scholarship money awarded for the 2023-24 academic year. 

In only its second year, the Confie Enablement Fund has awarded $70,000 in support of the educational advancement of 15 deserving employees or their dependents, up from $30,000 and 6 awardees the previous year. The fund is a collaboration with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) and is intended to award annual scholarships to as many candidates as possible after a competitive application process.  

"Education has always been a key element of why Confie excels – both internally with our team and externally with our customers," said Cesar Soriano, CEO. "The Confie Enablement Fund ensures that education continues to be at the foundation of our winning culture."

Of the 15 new recipients, some were awarded the funds directly while others applied on behalf of their dependents. The goal for all of these scholars is to continue their higher education pursuits and focus on their career aspirations with less stress from financing their education.

Confie is highly committed to the communities it serves, and recipients this year represent ten different cities in the US and Mexico. Awardees also highlight a diverse range of educational pursuits, ranging from design to child psychology to environmental engineering.  

Each of the 15 deserving scholars shares a common interest with Confie: helping others. The employees and their dependents are living examples of the Confie Enablement Fund's goal for promoting higher education. 

The scholarships were independently judged and awarded by Scholarship America. No personnel representing Confie or OCCF have any part in the selection. Among the recipients, those seeking a two-year degree receive $2,500, while those seeking a four-year degree are awarded $5,000.  

About Confie
Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 1000+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com

About OCCF
Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grant maker among all U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org

