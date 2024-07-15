Confie Scholarship Fund Awards More Than $100k to Recipients Throughout the U.S. and Mexico

Students from more than 10 cities received awards for 2024-2025

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the nation's largest personal lines insurance distribution company, announced it has awarded more than $100K to deserving scholarship recipients through The Confie Scholarship Enablement Fund. Since the fund's inception in 2022, Confie has selected scholarship winners to help its employees and their dependents move forward and fulfill higher education dreams. The fund has grown from six scholarship recipients and $30,000 awarded in 2022 to $107,500 distributed to students this year.

"We are thrilled we have been able to grow from six recipients in our first year to 22 recipients currently receiving scholarships in our third year," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "The scholarships are a continuation of Confie's strong belief in supporting the communities we serve. All of our hardworking, determined recipients share a common goal of personal development and growth."

Initiated through a partnership between Confie and the Orange County Community Foundation, the Enablement Fund is designed to provide scholarships annually to deserving employees and their dependents across all of Confie's brands, including service center operations located in Tijuana. Recipients this year represent 10 different cities in the US and Mexico. The scholarship fund is open to any employee or dependent who wishes to begin or continue higher education. Those interested in a two-year degree have the opportunity to win $2,500, while those seeking four-year degrees can earn $5,000. The scholarship applications are independently judged and awarded by Scholarship American.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1250+ retail locations in 27 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Orange County Community Foundation

The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) combines giving strategy, community intelligence, enduring relationships, and heartfelt intention to amplify the power of giving and its profound result: greater good in Orange County, and beyond. We serve as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitate grant and scholarship programs, and lead community-based initiatives. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. View OCCF's 2022 annual report here.

