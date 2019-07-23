Confie to Host Multiple Donation Drives for the Community

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, formerly InsureOne and a subsidiary of Confie, is hosting school supply, food, and diaper drives in the upcoming months to raise awareness about important causes while contributing to the community.

The Chicago Public Schools Foundation School Supply Drive is taking place at all Freeway Insurance formerly InsureOne retail offices within the Chicago area from July 15 through August 15.

Items needed include:

Unused school supplies for students and staff

Furniture/office equipment

Musical instruments

Sports equipment

Museum/event passes

Unworn winter coats

From August 1 through November 22, the Chicago area Freeway Insurance offices will also be hosting a food drive in conjunction with the Greater Chicago Food Depository. They will be collecting non-perishable canned food in original packaging and within the expiration dates.

To celebrate National Diaper Need Awareness Week, all Kansas City Freeway Insurance retail offices will be participating in a diaper drive throughout the entire month of September. For every package of diapers donated to a Freeway office, the company will donate a dollar to HappyBottoms (up to 500 dollars).

At Confie, one of the top 20 insurance brokers in the U.S., giving back to others is at the heart of the company's core values.

"We're proud to be able to do our part and continue to build a winning culture at Confie," said Austin Bonn, Confie's President of Sales – East Region. "We love showing our neighbors that we're there for them, even if they aren't our clients."

These upcoming drives aren't the only way that Confie plans to give back to the community this year. The company will be a national sponsor of the annual Toys for Tots drive taking place at the end of the year for the third year in a row.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has nearly 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana, and New Mexico and expects to continue its expansion in other states. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

SOURCE Confie

Related Links

http://www.confie.com

