Configure the Iconic Aeron Chair in 3D: MillerKnoll Selects 3D Cloud by Marxent for Scalable 3D Product Configuration

Configure, visualize, and quote: 3D Cloud delivers code-free 3D product configuration at scale for the world's largest modern design company.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, the leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture and home improvement announced a partnership with MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN), one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The companies are launching a new, code-free system for building and maintaining consumer-facing, web-based 3D product configurators for furniture e-commerce, all powered by 3D Cloud.

"[3D Cloud] brings efficiency and scale to our vision for next-generation customer experiences." - Ben Groom Tweet this "A user-friendly, best-in-class configurator" -- Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer for MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll and 3D Cloud by Marxent are disrupting the configurator space with a completely self-service, code-free system for building and maintaining consumer-facing, web-based 3D product configurators for furniture e-commerce. A whole new way to shop: MillerKnoll and 3D Cloud are making it possible to customize iconic designs such as the Aeron chair in real-time and buy the final configuration online. MillerKnoll and 3D Cloud worked closely to develop a completely code-free, self-service configurator of 3D product configurators that can be managed by non-technical employees, reducing time to market on new configurators by up to 80 percent.

Earlier this year, 3D product configurators built with the app were launched in select Herman Miller retail stores. The configurators are now available via the HermanMiller.com website in the US and are expected to roll out to additional U.S. and international Herman Miller websites over the next 18 months. serving consumers and international markets in mid-2023.

Interior designers and trade professionals now have the ability to customize iconic designs such as the Aeron chair in real-time and then buy their final configuration online. The apps allow shoppers to visualize every possible combination, get accurate pricing as they design, download images at any stage in the process, and share them with friends and family.

With the goal of creating a system that was equally beautiful and efficient, MillerKnoll and 3D Cloud worked closely to develop a completely code-free, self-service configurator of product configurators. This approach empowers non-technical contributors to manage, publish, and maintain complex new 3D product configurators with unprecedented speed, reducing the time to market for new product configurators by up to 80 percent.

Once published, the self-service, code-free product configurators provide a high-definition real-time customization experience. It also supports SKU resolution and simplifies maintenance.

"Nearly every product we sell is configurable, all of them are thoughtfully designed, and our material expressions are meticulously curated. People who are shopping Herman Miller furniture expect an exceptional customer experience that is accurate and always up-to-date," said Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer, MillerKnoll. "We needed a product configuration solution that took all of these elements into consideration and 3D Cloud delivered."

"The ability to create and maintain accurate, beautiful 3D product configuration experiences with ease across the enterprise is meaningful," Groom said. "It brings efficiency and scale to our vision for next-generation customer experiences."

The initial launch includes 8 iconic Herman Miller chairs with hundreds of possible material options and millions of possible configurations. The Aeron chair alone includes four colors, three sizes, and two stool heights. Upholstered chairs can have up to 600 material options.

The configurators include a 3D spin view with full screen and camera controls, data-driven steps and options, and integrated analytics.

Here's how the self-service product configurator works:

Model: Model and material orders are routed through 3D Cloud

Model and material orders are routed through 3D Cloud Track: Model creation is tracked like a pizza delivery for full visibility

Model creation is tracked like a pizza delivery for full visibility Build: Business rules are applied with a visual user interface

Business rules are applied with a visual user interface Publish: New 3D configurator is published to a product page via API

"MillerKnoll is comprised of an iconic family of brands known for delivering the very best in design and product quality," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "It is a leap forward in product configuration technology. Our partnership pushed the limits of what was possible and the result is a scalable solution that reflects the complexity, uniqueness, and beauty of their product range," he said.

"The team at MillerKnoll was exceptional, and the 3D Cloud team equally so. Without them, none of this would have been possible," Besecker said.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, FilzFelt, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone and Spinneybeck. Guided by a shared vision, common values and steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future for all the places where life happens while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud™, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud™ include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

