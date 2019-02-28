Confirmit Announces Record New Business Success in 2018

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit reaffirms its position as a leading global solutions provider for Voice of the Customer (VoC), Voice of the Employee and Market Research, ending 2018 on a high note. The company secured record revenues from new customers, with a 43 percent increase in its Voice of the Employee business as a result of its innovative new solution for employee engagement.

Confirmit has started 2019 by announcing a 25 percent increase in its R&D team, with new team members joining the group in offices in EMEA and North America.

"We're very excited to be bringing new expertise to our outstanding R&D team," said Ken Østreng, CEO. "The pace of change in our industry continues to increase and we are committed to driving the market by providing world-class solutions to support our clients as they strive to make smart, insight-driven decisions that deliver great outcomes."

Confirmit's deep relationships with clients were also highlighted in a year in which multi-year agreements with customers reached a record high.

"We are dedicated to being a trusted advisor and partner to our clients," added Østreng. "Our long-standing relationships with so many of our customers are a testament to our collaborative and customer-centric approach, which is underpinned by our focus on innovation. I'm looking forward to continuing to support – and accelerate – our clients' successes throughout 2019."

"At Methodify, we're dedicated to helping marketers and insights professionals gain consumer insights faster than ever before — and more often during the marketing process," explains Raj Manocha, President of Methodify. "We've worked with Confirmit for many years and have been able to build a highly automated platform that gives brands the consumer feedback they need in as little as 24 hours. The incredibly robust and sophisticated nature of Confirmit's technology makes it the ideal foundation for our platform and that confidence in its ability allows us to focus on delivering the service our clients need."

Events, Awards and Recognition

Confirmit held a range of successful events around the world last year, as well as a series of best practice webinars, on priority industry topics including the importance of automation in Market Research, using AI to augment human decision making in CX, and how to engage Millennials and Generation Z.

Confirmit continues to be recognized as an industry leader through the following achievements, and sets the tone and standard for success through recognition of its customers:

Additional Milestones

Throughout 2018, Confirmit has met several exciting company milestones – from the launch of new technology solutions to renewal and creation of innovative partnerships and exciting organizational changes.

Technology Solutions:

Version 24 of Confirmit Horizons, designed to support global multi-channel feedback and research programs. The new capabilities focus on ease of use and market-leading innovation, driven by AI and machine learning techniques.



Account Health, helps stakeholders in B2B organizations understand the health of their account portfolios and manage revenue risks from the frontline through to executive management.



Employee Pulse, provides a ground-breaking approach to delivering an empowered employee feedback approach. By creating a solution that supports any type of employee feedback — from company-wide surveys, to ad-hoc programs — companies can identify and address specific local issues.

Organizational Announcements:

The appointment of Claire Sporton to the role of Senior Vice President, Customer Experience Innovation. In this global position, Sporton ensures that the company continues to deliver the market-leading expertise and technology that businesses need to support their CX programs.



The appointment of Heidi Brumbach to Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources. In this role, Brumbach ensures that Confirmit's most vital asset, its people, can bring their best selves to work every day, to support Confirmit clients.

The promotion of Tim Hannington the role of Chief Revenue Officer. In this position, Hannington manages Confirmit's entire Sales, Services and Consulting offering at a global level.

The promotion of Wale Omiyale to a new role with responsibility for Confirmit's Market Research business development activities globally. Omiyale previously ran Confirmit's MR business for EMEA and APAC.

The company also saw continued growth in the uptake of its world-class solutions, including:

23 million unstructured comments analyzed using Confirmit Genius text analytics

Huge growth in the use of the Confirmit AskMe app and in the new, highly-intuitive Survey Designer tool

This growth was supported by Confirmit's exceptionally stable and secure Confirmit Horizons platform. The company achieved:

100 percent uptime for 2018 on its European and US environments, and 99.99 percent for its Australian environment.

SOC 2 Type II Audit and GDPR Compliance

Confirmit successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination of the Horizons SaaS platform, validating Confirmit's strong commitment to the security, confidentiality and availability of the Horizons SaaS platform and related organizational procedures.



Confirmit enhanced the features of its Confirmit Horizons software to facilitate customers' ability to comply with applicable GDPR requirements.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

