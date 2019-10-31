Confirmit Appoints MR and CX Expert as Principal Director of CX Consulting

"I am eager to bring a new perspective to the table, leveraging my experience and Confirmit's wide array of services to help drive real change and better business outcomes for customers," said Lax. "In my experience, emotions are the driver behind the attachment a customer feels for a business. Driving a premium customer experience solidifies these relationships, and great technology is a critical enabler in this process."

With more than 20 years of consulting experience, Lax has a deep background in Customer Experience, Market Research, and employee engagement strategy. Lax has supplier and client-side experience in B2B and B2C space in industries like technology, financial services, retail, automotive and hospitality.

"Adding a highly knowledgeable industry veteran to our team solidifies our commitment to providing our clients with access to talented consultants that can help their CX programs drive real business success," said Chris Brown, Vice President of Global Consulting, Confirmit. "Our consulting services ensure our technology can drive real insight and change. Howard's expertise in customer and employee experience will help our customers further leverage our solutions to differentiate themselves from competitors."

Prior to joining Confirmit, Lax served as Vice President, Customer Experience Practice Lead for Directions Research and held consulting roles with Kantar TNS, Harris Interactive, ORC and GfK Custom Research. He holds a PhD in Political Science from The Graduate Center, City University of New York.

Throughout 2019, Confirmit's global consulting team has expanded around the world, boosting the deep expertise in Customer Experience, research and insight available to ensure Confirmit continues to serve as a true partner to its clients.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

