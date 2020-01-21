Confirmit Named Finalist in Global Stevie® Awards Competition

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Market Research, was named a Stevie® Award Finalist for the Business Intelligence Solution category. A committee comprised of independent judges delved into a trove of information from over 2,600 nominations, originating from organizations across 48 countries before voting Confirmit worthy of international recognition.

Representatives from Confirmit will join over 600 professionals expected to convene in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service Awards Banquet. The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Confirmit will receive a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award during the February 28 awards gala being held at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.

"We're incredibly proud of our commitment to helping our clients drive change across their organizations and to deliver quantifiable business impact," said Michael Wooh, Chief Marketing Officer, Confirmit. "Recognition in the global Stevie Awards is a reflection of the move of customer experience towards being a key component in business intelligence. Confirmit is committed to empowering its customers to make better decisions, and we're delighted to be recognized for our latest innovations."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, and there were more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas on February 28."

About Confirmit:

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

