Confluence Health Leans on Infor AI to Better Care for its Communities

Infor Healthcare applications improve productivity and patient care in less than 90 days

NEW YORK , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Confluence Health, an integrated healthcare delivery system in north-central Washington, has successfully implemented critical artificial intelligence solutions to accelerate business innovation and improve care for the communities it serves.

Confluence Health — with two hospitals, 40+ medical specialties, and over 300 physicians and 170 advanced practice providers servicing approximately 260,000 patients — has been able to execute key supply management processes faster, and improve staff experiences and productivity. AI-driven software automation has enabled Confluence Health to conduct key supply management processes at least 90% faster, and reduce time to execute from hours to minutes and minutes to seconds.

"One of the big challenges for the future of healthcare is to do more with less resources," said Tom Legal, Confluence Health CFO. "Partnering with Infor has really helped us take advantage of technology to be more efficient and save time, so we can reduce the demand for resources as we grow. For example, we just implemented Infor Coleman Digital Assistant, which allows any staff member to get fast answers to inquiries on supply. Time is no longer wasted searching to find supplies or check status, giving back valuable time saved to deliver better patient care."

Specifically, the Coleman Digital Assistant has improved employee satisfaction by alleviating the pain and anxiety the staff experiences when trying to locate supplies in a timely manner. Previously, under tight time constraints, staff faced tremendous stress in the storeroom, especially when a patient needs emergency care. With Coleman Digital Assistant, teams can now search for a specific item with a voice command to their mobile device on their way to the storeroom, and know exactly where it is and grab it quickly for the best patient outcome. Staff can now locate supplies in seconds, whereas previously it could take up to 15 minutes.

Infor Healthcare applications have also helped Confluence Health better understand the cost of the care it is providing patients, so it can create strategies to lower costs without compromising care. To optimize inventory by having the right amount of stock for patient care while not being overstocked, Confluence Health implemented Infor Inventory Intelligence. This AI-driven solution replaces a very manual, error-prone process that sometimes takes hours to calculate reorder points in one location.

"Finding the right stocking level is a challenge, and it's a process that you go through all the time, because trends can change, usage can change," said Stace Webley, Confluence Health financial systems support manager. "Sometimes you bring in new products, and sometimes products that you have been using are no longer in your system anymore. So, it's an ongoing process. And with Inventory Intelligence, you get to continually analyze those changes within your ERP system, and then review the recommendations. From there, it's as easy as pushing a button that you want to accept those changes, and it will push through new reorder points to your items. With an automated solution, we not only save time, but also have more confidence in our stock levels."

By implementing Infor's cloud-based healthcare solutions, built on Amazon Web Services® (AWS), Confluence Health has been able to quickly adopt new processes, establish a new system of record, and implement new reporting capabilities that can adapt to future demands and growth. In addition, staff was able to add more reliable information into a centralized supply chain and financial system, giving the organization a single, dependable source of information.

"The healthcare industry is constantly in flux, and organizations such as Confluence Health are leading the pack when it comes to innovating to overcome new challenges in order to best support their patients and communities," said Matt Breslin, Infor senior vice president and general manager. "Infor's cloud-based healthcare solutions give customers more confidence in the business decisions they are making, in real time and from anywhere, and underscores the value of adopting modern solutions to deliver better patient outcomes."

