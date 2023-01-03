Conformal Coatings in Electronics Global Market Report 2022: Growth in Nano-Electronic Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Markets for Conformal Coatings in Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A conformal coating is a thin polymeric film applied to printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies to protect the board and its components from the environment and corrosion. The film is typically applied at 25- 250 micrometers and "conforms" to the shape of the board and its components, covering and protecting solder joints, the leads of electronic components, exposed traces, and other metalized areas from (gaseous) corrosion, ultimately extending the working life of the PCB. The conformal coating can also refer to thin films that are

The use of conformal coatings is particularly important in high-reliability electronics applications, such as automotive, military, aerospace, medical, marine, lighting, industrial, and green energy applications. However, due to the rapid expansion of the electronics industry, conformal coatings are also finding their way into the domestic and mobile electronics industries, providing the necessary combination of high performance and reliability within a vast array of electronic devices. Further, the emerging device as a service (DaaS) business model requires extended reliability and lifetimes from the electronics and will greatly benefit from the utilization of suitable conformal coatings.



The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest market for the global conformal coatings market in the coming years due to the significant sales of electronics, semiconductors, and medical equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the global industrial sector. Market development has been impeded by a lack of demand and a large demand-supply mismatch. Furthermore, the global delay of industrial growth projects, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and oil and gas sectors due to national lockdowns, will reduce conformal coatings production capacity. Due to COVID- 19, several developing nations are on the verge of bankruptcy. However, in the post-pandemic era, global conformal coatings market manufacturers anticipate an increase in product demand.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for conformal coatings and coating equipment in electronics industry applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, technology, application, and region

In-depth assessment of the market drivers and opportunities for conformal coating materials, equipment and spares, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other macroeconomic factors influencing the market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

A look at the increased demand for conformal coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties

Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry

Updated information on key mergers, acquisitions and other business relations in the global market for conformal coatings and coating equipment in electronics industry applications

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Expanding Electronics Devices Market

Semiconductor Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive Industry

Restraints

Miniaturization Trends Affecting Conformal Coatings Demand

High Cost of Materials and Labor

Market Opportunities

Growth in Nano-Electronic Devices

Widespread Adoption of 5G

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Trends

3.1 Background

3.2 Types of Conformal Coatings

3.2.1 Acrylic Resins (Ar)

3.2.2 Silicone Resins (Sr)

3.2.3 Urethane (Polyurethane) Resins (Ur)

3.2.4 Epoxy Conformal Coatings

3.2.5 Parylene Conformal Coatings

3.2.6 Thin Film/Nano Coatings

Chapter 4 Conformal Coating Materials and Technologies

4.1 Conformal Coating Selection Criteria

4.2 Types of Conformal Coatings

4.2.1 Polymeric Coatings

4.2.2 Inorganic Hard Coatings

4.2.3 Other Types of Conformal Coatings

4.3 Processes Involved in Conformal Coatings

4.3.1 Cleaning Before Conformal Coating

4.3.2 Masking the Assembly to Be Coated

4.3.3 Conformal Coating of An Electronic Unit

4.3.4 Curing Conformal Coatings

4.3.5 Inspection of Conformal Coated Parts

4.4 Conformal Coating Challenges

4.5 Reliability of Conformal Coatings

4.6 Equipment Reliability in Coating Operation

4.7 Safety of the Conformal Coating Process

4.8 Environmental Issues in Conformal Coating

4.9 Developments in Conformal Coating Technology

Chapter 5 Conformal Coating End-Use Industries

5.1 Overview

5.2 Electronics and Semiconductor

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Aerospace and Military

5.5 Medical Devices

5.6 Other End Uses

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Conformal Coatings Market

Chapter 7 Laws, Regulations, and Standards Concerning Conformal Coatings

7.1 Overview

7.2 VOC Legislation

7.3 Reach

7.4 RoHS

7.5 Environmental Policies

7.6 ISO Certification

7.7 Other Regulations and Standards

7.8 Compliance Actions

7.9 Coatings for Medical Electronics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Conformal Coating Material, Equipment, and Spares

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Coating Type

9.1 Acrylic Conformal Coatings

9.2 Silicone Conformal Coatings

9.3 Urethane Conformal Coatings

9.4 Epoxy Conformal Coatings

9.5 Parylene Conformal Coatings

9.6 DLC Conformal Coatings

9.7 Global Market for Conformal Coatings by Coating Type and End Use

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Electronics

10.3 Automotive Industry

10.4 Aerospace

10.5 Medical Applications

10.6 Other End Uses

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Conformal Coating Equipment and Spares

Chapter 12 Patent Review

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Deposition & Coating Technologies Inc.

Altana AG

Chase Corp.

Chemtronics

Cht Germany GmbH

Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Dymax Corp.

Electrolube

Epoxies, Etc.

Europlasma Nv

Fluid Research

Glenro Inc.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Jaro Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Mg Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nordson Corp.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

Precision Valve and Automation

Pyradia Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Transene Co. Inc.

Ultrasonic Systems Inc.

Vertical Solutions Inc.

Vitek Research



