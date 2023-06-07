Congratulations, 24 Hours of Le Mans!

PORTO, Portugal, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this first centenary of the most exciting endurance race in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Adamastor - the low-volume Portuguese supercar manufacturer - is not only celebrating the 100th anniversary of the iconic race but is also committed to being part of its future.

Adamastor is focused on making this dream come true, that of writing its name in the history of motor racing, whose main chapter unfolds along the mythical La Sarthe circuit since 1923, a stage where man and machine are pushed to the extreme during 24 hours of constant and intense battles.

It is out there, on those magical 13 kilometres of tarmac, be it under the Dunlop bridge, full throttle on the Mulsanne straight or defying physics on some of the most famous bends and chicanes in the world where many of the major stories of motor racing continue to be written. We, too, dream of doing so.

We want to celebrate this historic milestone, the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and we also want to highlight the strength, focus, commitment, and team spirit that will allow us to celebrate it, in the future, on the starting grid. See you on the track!

