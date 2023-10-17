Congratulations to Sanyou Bio for achieving ISO9001 & IPMS certifications

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd is pleased to announce in October 2023, we have obtained ISO 9001 and IPMS certifications. These certifications emphasize Sanyou's commitment to consistency, reliability, and accountability in our innovative biopharmaceutical drug R&D and technical services in the field of biomedical science and technology.

ISO9001:2015 is a globally recognized international quality management system standards and IPMS certification represents the highest level of accreditation for intellectual property management system in China.

Sanyou is committed to bridging the gap between drug R&D and the entire life-cycle manufacturing supply chain. We have established the 4C business model that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS". Our proprietary platform and technology undergo continuous optimization, with periodic upgrades and new version of services and technologies, all aimed at becoming the most trusted partner in the hearts of our customers.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biological drugs. We received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise, are recognized as a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise by the Shanghai Municipal Government, are part of the "Zhangjiang Star" incubation program in Shanghai, have been certified as an innovative small and medium-sized enterprise，and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make it easy to discover innovative biological drugs anywhere".

Since its establishment 8 years ago, Sanyou has maintained rapid growth. As of september 2023, the company has a professional team of nearly 300 employees, and most of them have a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou's team possesses rich experience in innovative drug development and industrialization. Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biological drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities in Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park.

Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , and has built more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative technologies represented by super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, antibody discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's proprietary platform and technology are in continuous optimisation，we launch from time to time upgrades and new version of services and technologies based on principles of innovation, outstanding and reliability. Our business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including China, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, San Diego, Philadelphia, Rotterdam and London. Our company has established friendly business collaboration with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide.

Excellence and innovation, pursuit of dreams, striving and evolving, for the benefit of patients. Sanyou looks forward to jointly building a long-term collaborative growth ecosystem and a healthy community with our clients and partners.

You can visit us more: https://www.sanyoubio.com

