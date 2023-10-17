Congratulations to Sanyou Bio for achieving ISO9001 & IPMS certifications

News provided by

Sanyoubio

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd is pleased to announce in October 2023, we have obtained ISO 9001 and IPMS certifications. These certifications emphasize Sanyou's commitment to consistency, reliability, and accountability in our innovative biopharmaceutical drug R&D and technical services in the field of biomedical science and technology.

ISO9001:2015 is a globally recognized international quality management system standards and IPMS certification represents the highest level of accreditation for intellectual property management system in China.

Sanyou is committed to bridging the gap between drug R&D and the entire life-cycle manufacturing supply chain. We have established the 4C business model that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS". Our proprietary platform and technology undergo continuous optimization, with periodic upgrades and new version of services and technologies, all aimed at becoming the most trusted partner in the hearts of our customers.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biological drugs. We received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise, are recognized as a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise by the Shanghai Municipal Government, are part of the "Zhangjiang Star" incubation program in Shanghai, have been certified as an innovative small and medium-sized enterprise，and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make it easy to discover innovative biological drugs anywhere".

Since its establishment 8 years ago, Sanyou has maintained rapid growth. As of september 2023, the company has a professional team of nearly 300 employees, and most of them have a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou's team possesses rich experience in innovative drug development and industrialization. Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biological drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities in Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park.

Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , and has built more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative technologies represented by super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, antibody discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's proprietary platform and technology are in continuous optimisation，we launch from time to time upgrades and new version of services and technologies based on principles of innovation, outstanding and reliability. Our business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including China, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, San Diego, Philadelphia, Rotterdam and London. Our company has established friendly business collaboration with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide.

Excellence and innovation, pursuit of dreams, striving and evolving, for the benefit of patients. Sanyou looks forward to jointly building a long-term collaborative growth ecosystem and a healthy community with our clients and partners.

You can visit us more: https://www.sanyoubio.com

SOURCE Sanyoubio

Also from this source

Double Honors: Sanyou Bio Earns "Most Trusted Biopharmaceutical CXO Partner" and "Most Influential Partner of the Year" Awards

Sanyou Bio's consecutive wins reflect our clients' trust, and our proven track record, raising expectations for our future. This recognition from...

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals and Sinorda Biomedicine signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Advancing Innovative Drug Research and Development

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Sanyou" hereafter) and Sinorda Biomedicine (referred to as " Sinorda " hereafter)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.