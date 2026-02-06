Congress Approves Spending Package Advancing Longstanding NABIP Healthcare Priorities

News provided by

National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

Feb 06, 2026, 16:20 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) today applauded Congress for approving a government spending package that includes several critical healthcare provisions NABIP has long championed to increase transparency, accountability, and affordability across the healthcare system.

Continue Reading

The package advances policies aimed at confronting rising healthcare costs, strengthening consumer protections, and improving the accuracy and integrity of health coverage information—core priorities of NABIP's Healthcare Bill of Rights and longstanding advocacy agenda.

Key provisions include measures to increase pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transparency and require prescription drug rebates and related payments to be passed through to health plans, helping curb practices that inflate drug costs and obscure the true cost of coverage for employers and consumers. The legislation also strengthens Medicare site-neutral payment policies to address excessive costs, improves oversight of Medicare Advantage provider directories to protect beneficiaries from unexpected cost sharing and care disruptions, and reinforces implementation of the No Surprises Act to shield consumers from surprise medical bills.

"The inclusion of PBM transparency and site-neutral payment reforms in this package is a major policy win with implications across every segment of the healthcare market," said Jessica Brooks Woods, CEO of NABIP. "These long-overdue reforms address systemic practices that inflate costs, distort pricing, and ultimately harm consumers and employers. NABIP has been calling for action on these issues for years, and we are encouraged to see Congress take meaningful steps forward."

NABIP has consistently emphasized that reforms like these are essential to protecting consumers from unexpected costs and disruptions in care, while giving employers greater clarity into healthcare spending. These policies also support the ability of licensed agents and brokers to provide accurate, trustworthy guidance and help individuals, seniors, and employers make informed coverage decisions.

"NABIP will continue pressing policymakers to ensure these reforms are implemented as intended and to build on this momentum with additional solutions that promote transparency, affordability, and access to care across all markets," Brooks Woods added.

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits.

Press Contact:
Kelly Loussedes [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NABIP Urges CMS to Protect Beneficiary Access and Ensure Fair Agent Compensation in CY 2027 Medicare Rule

NABIP Urges CMS to Protect Beneficiary Access and Ensure Fair Agent Compensation in CY 2027 Medicare Rule

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) recently submitted a comment letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
NABIP Supports Several FY 2026 HHS Funding Package Health Provisions, Urges Action Before January 30 Deadline

NABIP Supports Several FY 2026 HHS Funding Package Health Provisions, Urges Action Before January 30 Deadline

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) today expressed strong support for several healthcare provisions included in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics