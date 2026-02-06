Congress Approves Spending Package Advancing Longstanding NABIP Healthcare Priorities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) today applauded Congress for approving a government spending package that includes several critical healthcare provisions NABIP has long championed to increase transparency, accountability, and affordability across the healthcare system.

The package advances policies aimed at confronting rising healthcare costs, strengthening consumer protections, and improving the accuracy and integrity of health coverage information—core priorities of NABIP's Healthcare Bill of Rights and longstanding advocacy agenda.

Key provisions include measures to increase pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transparency and require prescription drug rebates and related payments to be passed through to health plans, helping curb practices that inflate drug costs and obscure the true cost of coverage for employers and consumers. The legislation also strengthens Medicare site-neutral payment policies to address excessive costs, improves oversight of Medicare Advantage provider directories to protect beneficiaries from unexpected cost sharing and care disruptions, and reinforces implementation of the No Surprises Act to shield consumers from surprise medical bills.

"The inclusion of PBM transparency and site-neutral payment reforms in this package is a major policy win with implications across every segment of the healthcare market," said Jessica Brooks Woods, CEO of NABIP. "These long-overdue reforms address systemic practices that inflate costs, distort pricing, and ultimately harm consumers and employers. NABIP has been calling for action on these issues for years, and we are encouraged to see Congress take meaningful steps forward."

NABIP has consistently emphasized that reforms like these are essential to protecting consumers from unexpected costs and disruptions in care, while giving employers greater clarity into healthcare spending. These policies also support the ability of licensed agents and brokers to provide accurate, trustworthy guidance and help individuals, seniors, and employers make informed coverage decisions.

"NABIP will continue pressing policymakers to ensure these reforms are implemented as intended and to build on this momentum with additional solutions that promote transparency, affordability, and access to care across all markets," Brooks Woods added.

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits.

