MEDIA ADVISORY: The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) will host its annual Capitol Conference

WHAT: The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) will host its annual Capitol Conference, convening national health policy leaders, federal and state regulators, congressional staff, and industry experts for a full day of timely discussions on Medicare, ACA Marketplace, employer-sponsored coverage, and the future of healthcare policy. WHEN: Mon., February 23

8:00 am – 6:00 pm WHERE: Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., NW., Washington, D.C.) WHY: As Congress and federal agencies grapple with healthcare affordability, transparency, and access, NABIP's Capitol Conference offers reporters direct access to experts shaping policy implementation and oversight nationwide, including those who work daily with Medicare beneficiaries, ACA Marketplace enrollees, employers, and families.

Morning Sessions:

Rebranding the Profession: A Necessity, Not a Choice — Sachin Jain, CEO, SCAN Group & Health Plan and NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks Woods

Hospital Pricing After the CAA — Michael Patton, Excel Health, Claire Brockbank, 32BJ Health Fund and Jarred Pierce, Unity Preferred Network

State of the ACA Marketplace — Peter Nelson, CCIIO Deputy Administrator & Director

Breaking Through the Noise — Mosheh Oinounou, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Mo News

Afternoon Sessions:

Medicare: State Regulators on the Front Lines —Trinidad Navarro, Delaware State DOI

ACA Policy Shifts Redefining 2026 and Beyond — Matthew Lynch, HealthSherpa, Catherine Grason, Oscar Health, Julie Appleby, KFF, Michele Eberle, Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and Joshua Brooker, SnapHealth

State Health Policy in a Shifting Federal Landscape — Maureen Hensley-Quinn, MPA, National Academy for State Health Policy

Congressional Staff Roundtable — Romney Gripado, Senate HELP Committee

Healthcare Policy Influencers — Tisamarie Sherry, Urban Institute and Gabrielle Minarik, Paragon Health Institute

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Speakers will be available throughout the day for on-site interviews.

MEDIA RSVP: NABIP SVP Public Relations Kelly Loussedes at [email protected] or 202-595-3074

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals.

Kelly Loussedes

