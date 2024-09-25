Congress Moves to Establish National Warrior Call Day

Senate Resolution Sets Nov. 17 as day of action to curtail military, veteran suicides

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As veteran advocates work to raise awareness around issues related to Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Senate approved a measure this week aimed at curtailing suicide among veterans and U.S. service members.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) cleared S.Res.838 to designate Nov. 17 as National Warrior Call Day.

The Senate passed similar resolutions in 2022 and 2023, while a companion measure cleared the U.S. House in 2023. The bipartisan efforts each year spur a grassroots movement aimed at increasing outreach to and connection among servicemembers and veterans. National Warrior Call Day is rooted in the understanding that isolation and a sense of disconnection play an outsized role in challenges unique to America's bravest men and women.

"We appreciate the continued and tireless leadership of Sens. Shaheen, Cotton and the 38 other original cosponsors of the 2024 resolution who year after year lead the National Warrior Call Day initiative in Congress," said Frank Larkin, chief operating officer of the Toops First Foundation, which leads Warrior Call.

"Their support helps spread the message to all Americans – everyone should make a call to a service member or veteran and check in on them and steer them to support should they need it," he said.

Warrior Call is supported by a total of 40 Senators this year, countless veteran and military organizations, numerous former Department of Veterans Affairs secretaries and thousands of grassroots activists.

Informed by an emerging body of scientific research, Larkin is also raising the alarm that many veterans may be suffering from undiagnosed brain injuries that can mimic mental illness and other ailments that spur isolation.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,392 veterans died by suicide in 2021, 114 more than the previous year. Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death for veterans overall, and it is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. The suicide rate for veterans far exceeds that of the general population, with veterans nearly twice as likely to die by suicide.

Larkin believes that the government may still be drastically underestimating suicide deaths. Many other deaths may not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn't support a death determination. This is a statistical "gray zone," especially as society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

National Warrior Call Day occurs each year the Sunday after Veterans Day. Those who may not know a service member or veteran personally and are looking to make connections should consider supporting veteran service organizations like Troops First Foundation, the American Legion, or others, which can help direct resources appropriately.

"Warrior Call and other efforts to connect with these brave men and women have never been more important," added Larkin, whose Navy SEAL son, Ryan, died by suicide. "Working together, we can save lives."

