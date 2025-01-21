Congress Must Act Now to Address the Devastating Effects of Substance Use

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States faces an ongoing crisis of substance use and substance use disorder (SUD), Shatterproof represents a coalition of experts, advocates, and families calling on the new administration and Congress to take immediate, comprehensive action. With overdose deaths reaching historic highs in the past four years, 49 million Americans living with addiction, and the economic and social impacts continuing to grow, lawmakers should address this urgent public health crisis immediately.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that nearly 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2023. And while overdoses have dropped 17 percent in the past year, they are still alarmingly higher than before the pandemic and by any historical perspective. This staggering number is driven in part by the widespread availability of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which are devastating communities across the nation. A recent report from the Commonwealth Fund highlights that the U.S. has the highest death rates of overdose in the world. The opioid crisis is only one aspect of a larger epidemic that impacts individuals, families, and entire communities—regardless of age, race, or socioeconomic status.

"Substance use disorder is a complex, multifaceted issue that affects millions of Americans and costs our economy billions of dollars each year," said Kevin Roy, Chief Public Policy Officer of Shatterproof. "Congress has the power to implement policies that can save lives, reduce the economic burden, and provide the care and resources that individuals and families need to overcome addiction. This health crisis has evolved and continues to grow."

A Call to Action: Key Areas for Congressional Intervention

Experts and advocates agree that addressing substance use disorder requires a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach. In particular, Congress must focus on prevention, access to quality care, and recovery strategies to save lives and support those in need of treatment.

Saving Lives Through Prevention

Prevention is a critical element in reducing the long-term impact of substance use disorder on individuals and society. Congress must take action to fund education and anti-stigma campaigns that provide young people, caregivers, and the public with the information and tools they need to prevent drug use and addiction. Key actions include:

Funding Public Education and Anti-Stigma Campaigns : Public education initiatives are essential to changing the cultural narrative around addiction, providing accurate information on the risks of substance use, and offering resources to reduce stigma and encourage treatment. By educating communities and fostering empathy, these campaigns can encourage earlier intervention, give hope to those contemplating treatment, and help reduce the impact of addiction.

: Public education initiatives are essential to changing the cultural narrative around addiction, providing accurate information on the risks of substance use, and offering resources to reduce stigma and encourage treatment. By educating communities and fostering empathy, these campaigns can encourage earlier intervention, give hope to those contemplating treatment, and help reduce the impact of addiction. Investing in Evidence-Based Programming for Youth : Effective programs that help young people build resilience and life skills are crucial in preventing substance use disorder. Congress should invest in these programs, which have proven effective in reducing the likelihood of substance use later in life.

: Effective programs that help young people build resilience and life skills are crucial in preventing substance use disorder. Congress should invest in these programs, which have proven effective in reducing the likelihood of substance use later in life. Reducing the Supply of Harmful Substances : Enhanced border surveillance technologies and improved screening policies and processes can help reduce the illegal flow of fentanyl and other dangerous substances into the country. Congress must increase efforts to stop the influx of these harmful drugs, which are contributing to rising overdose deaths.

: Enhanced border surveillance technologies and improved screening policies and processes can help reduce the illegal flow of fentanyl and other dangerous substances into the country. Congress must increase efforts to stop the influx of these harmful drugs, which are contributing to rising overdose deaths. Expanding Access to Harm Reduction Tools: Harm reduction strategies—such as access to opioid overdose reversal drugs—save lives. Expanding access to the tools available can help mitigate the risks associated with addiction and reduce the number of fatalities caused by overdoses.

Ensuring Quality Care for All

No one should have to choose between addiction treatment and other healthcare needs. Congress must work to ensure that addiction treatment is treated with the same urgency and importance as physical health care. Key priorities include:

Ensuring Addiction Care is Covered by Insurance : Addiction treatment must be covered by insurance policies the same way physical health services are. It's essential that individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorder have timely access to affordable, high-quality care that can help them recover.

: Addiction treatment must be covered by insurance policies the same way physical health services are. It's essential that individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorder have timely access to affordable, high-quality care that can help them recover. Educating Healthcare Providers : Following the passing of the MATE Act, healthcare professionals must be trained to identify and treat substance use disorders. Congress should ensure that all healthcare providers are equipped with the knowledge to address addiction effectively in compliance with the law. It should also explore ways to incentivize use of evidence-based models that improve outcomes and reduce costs, such as the Collaborative Care Model.

: Following the passing of the MATE Act, healthcare professionals must be trained to identify and treat substance use disorders. Congress should ensure that all healthcare providers are equipped with the knowledge to address addiction effectively in compliance with the law. It should also explore ways to incentivize use of evidence-based models that improve outcomes and reduce costs, such as the Collaborative Care Model. Screening and Treatment in the Criminal Justice System : Too many individuals with substance use disorders are incarcerated without receiving the care they need. Screening all individuals entering the criminal justice system for SUD, providing evidence-based treatment during incarceration, and connecting individuals to care and support services upon reentry into society are vital steps to breaking the cycle of addiction and incarceration and reducing recidivism over time. 65% of those in prison are substance dependent.

: Too many individuals with substance use disorders are incarcerated without receiving the care they need. Screening all individuals entering the criminal justice system for SUD, providing evidence-based treatment during incarceration, and connecting individuals to care and support services upon reentry into society are vital steps to breaking the cycle of addiction and incarceration and reducing recidivism over time. 65% of those in prison are substance dependent. Expanding Access to Treatment Information: Websites like TreatmentAtlas.org provide essential resources to help individuals and families find transparent information on quality and evidence-based addiction treatment. Expanding and promoting access to these resources will help more people access the care they need. It also has the prospect of saving billions of dollars in federal spending as quality treatment can reduce the overall cost of health care for those dealing with substance use challenges.

The Economic and Moral Imperative for Action

According to the Health Policy Institute at Georgetown University, Substance abuse is a preventable and treatable condition that imposes tremendous financial and social costs. Societal costs of tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug use are nearly 6 percent of the nation's income — over $532 billion a year. However, studies show that every dollar spent on addiction treatment saves multiple dollars in healthcare costs and lost productivity, making it a smart, long-term investment for the nation.

"Substance use disorder is not just a personal health issue—it's a national emergency in terms of lives and economic cost," said Roy. "The time to act is now, and Congress has the ability and obligation to solve this crisis through policy reform and targeted investments."

A National Call for Change

The crisis of substance use disorder is one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation today. Congress must act swiftly to pass comprehensive legislation that addresses prevention, ensures access to high-quality care, and promotes a culture of recovery. By doing so, lawmakers can save lives, improve public health, and strengthen the nation's economy.

"Every day, lives are lost, families are torn apart, and communities continue to suffer," said Roy. "It's time for Congress to prioritize substance use disorder and take the necessary steps to address this crisis with the urgency it deserves."

We urge Americans to go online and send a message directly to their Member of Congress.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org.

SOURCE Shatterproof