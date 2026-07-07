Congress Takes Historic Step Toward Recognizing a Defining Chapter of American History

New Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Authorize First National Service Animals Monument on the National Mall Reserve

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Service Animals Monument (NSAM) applauds the introduction of the National Service Animals Monument Location Act, a bipartisan legislation introduced July 1 authorizing placement of its monument on the National Mall Reserve—the nation's most distinguished location for works of exceptional and enduring national importance.

NSAM will be the first national monument honoring the contributions of service animals and their handlers throughout American history. It will commemorate the partnerships that have served our nation in the military, law enforcement, search and rescue, disability assistance, and many other vital roles while celebrating the enduring human-animal bond.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans of Virginia (R), who introduced this bipartisan piece of legislation, said, "As Co-Chair of the Working Dog Caucus, I have the highest admiration for the animals that have faithfully served alongside our men and women in uniform. From the horses that proved essential in military strategy to the nearly 6,000 canines that continue to play a role in drug interdiction and bomb detection, their roles have made our service members safe. I'm grateful to my Co-Chair, Congressman Don Davis (D, NC), for his partnership and I'm proud to introduce this legislation to honor the contributions of the animals in our Armed Forces."

The National Service Animals Monument Location Act is endorsed by the National Service Animals Monument, Paws for Purple Hearts, Canine Companions, America's VetDogs, Guide Dog Foundation, and US War Dogs Association.

New Legislation Helps Tell a Long-Overdue American Story

For more than two hundred fifty years, service animals and their handlers have helped shape our nation's history.

"Together, these animals and their handlers have protected lives and communities, defended freedom, expanded independence, and embodied enduring American values of courage, sacrifice, loyalty, and compassion," said Susan Bahary, founder and sculptor of the National Service Animals Monument.

Yet despite their extraordinary contributions, their legacy has never been permanently recognized on our nation's most significant commemorative landscape. America cannot fully tell its own story without telling theirs.

The National Mall Reserve is home to America's most significant national memorials. This legislation affirms that the story of service animals and their handlers belongs among the defining stories of our nation, receiving permanent recognition alongside the people and events that shaped American history.

This legislation is about more than creating a monument. It helps complete America's story by ensuring future generations understand one of our nation's most enduring partnerships and the extraordinary role service animals have played in shaping our history.

The National Service Animals Monument is funded entirely through private philanthropy. As this bipartisan legislation moves forward, supporters can help by sharing the mission, encouraging support for the legislation, and making tax-deductible contributions to help bring this lasting national tribute to completion. To learn more, receive updates, or make a donation, visit the National Service Animals Monument website: https://nationalserviceanimalsmonument.org

As America Celebrates 250 Years, an Enduring American Legacy Receives National Recognition

"Since our nation's founding, service animals and their handlers have answered the call in times of war, crisis, need, and hope," said Bahary.

Bahary continued, "As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we have an opportunity to ensure future generations remember not only the heroes who served our nation, but also the remarkable service animals who stood beside them every step of the way."

For more than three decades, Bahary has worked alongside veterans, law enforcement professionals, first responders, service animal organizations, handlers, and individuals with disabilities whose lives have been transformed by these partnerships.

Bahary added, "Again and again, I have heard the same message: 'Please don't let these stories be forgotten.' Their place in our nation's history deserves permanent national recognition, and this monument will ensure future generations remember these extraordinary partnerships for centuries to come."

Support for the legislation comes from leaders throughout the service animal community.

"America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation are proud to support the National Service Animals Monument, a powerful tribute to the extraordinary animals who serve our nation alongside America's heroes during and after their life of service," said John Miller, President and CEO of America's VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation and member of the NSAM Service Animals Advisory Committee. "We are honored to stand behind a project that recognizes the life-changing impact of service animals and ensures their legacy is remembered for generations to come."

Chris Willingham, President of the U.S. War Dogs Association, added: "This legislation marks an important step toward realizing the National Service Animals Monument's mission of honoring service animals and their contributions to our nation. As passionate advocates for the military working dog community, we are thrilled to see their service and sacrifice recognized as part of this historic project and preserved for future generations."

"Canine Companions pioneered the modern service dog movement, and we're proud to support legislation honoring the extraordinary service and devotion of working dogs," said Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions. "This monument will stand as a lasting tribute to their impact, ensuring future generations recognize and celebrate the unique bond between humans and dogs and the life-changing support these remarkable animals provide every day."

Susan Bahary is available for interviews to discuss:

Why the National Mall Reserve matters and why this subject reflects broad and preeminent national significance.

Why America's service animals remain one of our nation's most overlooked stories.

Why this legislation helps complete America's story.

The true stories that inspired the monument and what veterans, first responders, handlers, and individuals with disabilities have shared over three decades.

Why America's 250th anniversary provides a meaningful opportunity to recognize these extraordinary partnerships.

How public art preserves our national memory.

What visitors will experience at the monument and why it will be unlike any other memorial in Washington.

How Americans can help advance the legislation and establish this historic national tribute.

About the National Service Animals Monument

The National Service Animals Monument (NSAM) is the nonprofit organization leading the development of the first national monument honoring the service, contributions, and sacrifice of military, law enforcement, assistance, and other service animals and their handlers throughout American history. Already authorized by Congress and funded entirely through private philanthropy, NSAM is working to ensure their legacy is permanently recognized in our nation's capital.

Contact:

Javier Perez

949.254.3214

[email protected]

SOURCE National Service Animals Monument