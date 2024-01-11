Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces 2024 Leadership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) announced its 2024 leadership led by incoming Chairwoman, the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Former Chairman, the Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart is transitioning to Chairman Emeritus. CHLI is the premier bicameral and bipartisan Hispanic serving organization founded by former members of Congress Lincoln Diaz-Balart and lleana Ros-Lehtinen as well as Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26) to advance the Hispanic community's economic prosperity with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness.

CHLI's 2024 leadership, who serve on CHLI's board of directors, will champion CHLI's purpose to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences. In addition, the board of directors will continue its work to connect public service, corporate, civic, and congressional leaders across the United States and abroad to advance the Hispanic community's diversity of thought. The board of directors also leads the organization in honoring Hispanic leaders and those who support the Hispanic community at the annual gala and leadership awards.

"I'm honored to build on the work of my legislative brother Lincoln Diaz-Balart, CHLI's Chairman Emeritus, and lead CHLI's efforts to grow and shape future Hispanic leaders and present opportunities to advance diversity of thought and the Hispanic community at large. Lincoln founded CHLI more than 20 years ago and nurtured it into a transformative institution whose alums always tell us that their experience changed the trajectories of their lives for the better. As a co-founder of CHLI, empowering Hispanic students is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to championing CHLI alongside our great board of directors," said the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Chairwoman.

"The work of CHLI continues to serve as an extraordinary source of inspiration for me. I am deeply grateful to Mary Ann, the staff, and the board of directors and advisory council-past and present," said the Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, Chairman Emeritus. "To my sister in the trenches, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, congratulations as you lead CHLI to even greater heights!"

CHLI's 2024 leadership includes:

Chairman Emeritus: Lincoln Diaz-Balart

Chairwoman: Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Vice Chairman: Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Vice Chairman: Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Treasurer: Maria Luisa Boyce, UPS

Secretary: Emilio Gonzalez, Verizon

Governance Committee Chair: Heather Kennedy, The Home Depot

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides, [email protected]

