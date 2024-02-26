Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces Alumni Association South Florida Chapter

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) announces the CHLI Alumni Association South Florida Chapter. This is the first regional alumni association chapter for those who have completed CHLI internships and fellowships. The CHLI Alumni Association South Florida Chapter will focus on community engagement activities such as volunteering, donation drives, and clean-ups. They will also hold programs and events to stay connected with the CHLI family and South Florida community.

Amanda Venereo will serve as President of the CHLI Alumni Association South Florida Chapter and Sophia Jaimes will serve as Vice President. Venereo and Jaimes will focus on strengthening the CHLI network in South Florida and supporting alumni professional development.

"South Florida is the natural home for our first alumni association chapter since it is the home of CHLI's founders and so many of our alumni. I look forward to the great impact this alumni association chapter will have on the professional development of our alumni after they complete their internships or fellowships. Once a member of the CHLI familia, always a member of the CHLI familia," said CHLI Chairwoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

"I know the entire CHLI Alumni Association Board is proud to work with the CHLI Board of Directors to launch the first alumni association chapter in a crucial area for us all. As a Miami native, I look forward to the board working closely with Amanda and Sophia to ensure this chapter helps every South Florida alumnus reach their professional goals. I'm grateful for their leadership and work to increase the visibility of CHLI in the community so that we can continue to grow CHLI's pipeline of opportunity and our alumni association," said CHLI Alumni Association President Keith Fernandez.

ABOUT CHLI:

CHLI is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides, [email protected]

