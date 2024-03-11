Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces New Board Members

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) announces that Daniel Diaz-Balart of Diaz-Balart Law, Debbie Marshall of Chevron, and Andrew Vlasaty of bp America have been elected to join the Board of Directors. The CHLI Board of Directors is comprised of United States Congressional Members and executives from Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and small businesses. The diverse Board of Directors shares their time, talents, and treasure to focus on the vision, mission, and purpose of CHLI. They lead the organization to develop and provide quality programs to prepare, connect and honor leaders.

Daniel L. Diaz-Balart is an experienced trial lawyer, government relations expert and consultant. In 2017, he founded Diaz-Balart Law, with a focus on complex civil litigation, government relations and strategic consulting. Daniel manages a broad portfolio of domestic and international clients, helping them to achieve their strategic goals at the national, state, and municipal levels.

Debbie Marshall has been on Chevron's government affairs team since 2015. She serves as the lobbyist for the Midstream business unit (shipping, pipeline, and supply & trading), cyber security, foreign policy related to South America, sanctions, and trade. In addition, she manages Chevron's work on social investment with the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, March of Dimes, and other key stakeholders.

Andrew Vlasaty is a Senior Federal Government Affairs Manager at bp where he manages legislative and federal affairs outreach before the U.S. Congress, holds relationships with key officials and staff, and helps represent and advance bp's federal advocacy priorities and business interests before the federal government.

"I'm looking forward to the thoughtful contributions that Daniel, Debbie, and Andrew will make on our Board of Directors. I know they'll make a tremendous impact and ensure CHLI not only continues to thrive but builds on its success in advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought by preparing future leaders through our internships, fellowships, conferences, and educational programming," said CHLI Chairwoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

ABOUT CHLI:

CHLI is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides, [email protected]

SOURCE The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute