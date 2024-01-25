Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces Spring 2024 Global Leaders

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

25 Jan, 2024, 13:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) announced the spring 2024 Global Leaders class. These exceptional individuals were chosen for the Global Leaders program because they have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and a commitment to advancing the Hispanic community.

Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute's Spring 2024 Global Leaders in front of the U.S. Capitol building
Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute's Spring 2024 Global Leaders in front of the U.S. Capitol building

CHLI's Global Leaders program is designed for college students and recent graduates to connect with experienced public service, corporate, civic, and congressional leaders to develop their skills and advance the Hispanic community's diversity of thought. The program focuses on developing the participants' leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills through internship placements on Capitol Hill and corporate partners.

"I'm excited to see how the new class of Global Leaders will grow during their time in Washington this spring. We have a strong network of more than 300 alumni as well as diverse corporate partners who will be standing by to help the Spring 2024 class of Global Leaders to make an impact in their communities after they complete the program. The Spring 2024 class of Global Leaders is exceptional, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals," said the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Chairwoman of CHLI.

The Spring 2024 Global Leaders are:

Maya Arredondo, University of Texas at Austin, 2024

Alejandro Castillo, Middlebury College, 2025

Lydia Nunez De La Torre, Florida International University, 2024

Kevin Paez, St. Thomas University, 2025

Dianly Perez-Mulet, Florida International University, 2024

Paul Rampersaud, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2024

Ian Rios Plumey, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, 2023

Brianna "Bri" Sáenz, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2024

ABOUT CHLI:
CHLI is the premier bicameral and bipartisan Hispanic serving organization founded by former members of Congress Lincoln Diaz-Balart and lleana Ros-Lehtinen as well as Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26) to advance the Hispanic community's economic prosperity with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

The CHLI Global Leaders Program is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners who share our commitment to advancing Hispanic community's diversity of thought and preparing future leaders. For more on our sponsors and to donate, please visit: https://chli.org/our-sponsors-and-partners/.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides, [email protected].

