Sketches from A Life: Memoir by Former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart Now Available

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The memoir Sketches from A Life by former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart (1954 - 2025) is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1954, in Sketches from A Life, Lincoln Díaz-Balart chronicles his remarkable journey from exile to public service, culminating in his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, where he would serve for 18 years.

Cover of "Sketches From a Life" by Lincoln Diaz-Balart

While in Congress, Díaz-Balart authored several pieces of landmark legislation. In 1996, he led the effort to codify U.S. sanctions against the Castro dictatorship in Cuba, making their lifting contingent upon the release of all political prisoners and the scheduling of multiparty elections. The following year, he spearheaded the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA)—the most significant immigration reform passed by the U.S. Congress since the 1986 Immigration Act—granting relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

Sketches from A Life offers an insider's account of how these and other legislative achievements were realized, blending personal narrative with the intricacies of policymaking. After retiring from Congress in 2011, Díaz-Balart practiced law in Miami, chaired the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI)—which he founded in 2003—and established The White Rose Institute, which promotes the democratic principles of The White Rose, the first anti-Castro organization, founded by his father, Rafael L. Díaz-Balart, in New York on January 28, 1959.

"I am grateful to have been able to work on this memoir with my father, and I am excited for readers to enjoy this first-hand account of his legislative achievements, as well as the unique personal anecdotes and life details he shares throughout Sketches from A Life," said Daniel Díaz-Balart.

Sketches from A Life is available in paperback on Amazon.com in English and in Spanish (Apuntes de Una Vida)

Media Contact: Daniel Díaz-Balart; [email protected]

SOURCE The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute