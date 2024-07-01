Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces Summer 2024 Law Fellows

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is proud to announce the Summer 2024 Law Fellow cohort. The Summer 2024 CHLI Law Fellows are Victor Alvarado Graterol, University of Miami School of Law, Class of 2026, and his CHLI placement is at Ferox Strategies; and Alicia Marrero-Riera: Duke University School of Law, Class of 2026, and her CHLI placement is at Becker. These exceptional individuals were chosen for the CHLI Law Fellowship program because they have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to advancing the Hispanic community.

CHLI's Summer Law Fellowship program is a two-month program designed for first- and second-year law students to connect with professionals in the Supreme Court, Congress, the White House, and law firms to develop their skills and advance the Hispanic community's diversity of thought.

"The CHLI Summer 2024 Law Fellow Class is outstanding, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals. We have a strong network of more than 300 alumni as well as diverse corporate partners who will be standing by to help these rising legal leaders to make an impact in their communities after they complete the program," said CHLI Chairwoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

ABOUT CHLI:

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress to advance the Hispanic Community's Economic Progress with a focus on Social Responsibility and Global Competitiveness. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through bipartisan internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

The CHLI Summer Law Fellows Program is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners who share our commitment to advancing Hispanic community's diversity of thought and preparing future leaders. For more on our sponsors and to donate, please visit: https://chli.org/our-sponsors-and-partners/

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Nicole Marin at [email protected] or Emily Benavides at [email protected].

