Congressional Medal of Honor Society Announces Passing of Medal of Honor Recipient Frank A. Herda

News provided by

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

26 Oct, 2023, 16:52 ET

Earned Nation's Highest Award for Valor during the Vietnam War

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society regretfully announces that Frank A. Herda, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War, passed away Oct. 13, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio, at 76 years old.

President Richard M. Nixon presented Herda with the Medal of Honor at the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 1970, for his actions near Dak To, Quang Trang Province, Vietnam.   

On June 29, 1968, then-Private-First-Class Herda was defending his position during a nighttime enemy assault. When a grenade landed in his foxhole, he threw himself down to smother the explosion. He was grievously wounded but his actions allowed the remaining two soldiers to survive without serious injury and stopped the enemy assault.

Herda was born on Sept. 13, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. After the war, he served 33 years as a systems analyst for the U.S Department of Defense. A lover of science fiction, he authored the book "The Cup of Death: Chronicles of the Dragons of the Magi" in 2007.

A private memorial will take place at a later date.

There are 65 Medal of Honor Recipients alive today.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. 

Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 65 living Recipients.  

The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Museum, Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, and the Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service. The Society's programs and operations are funded by donations.

As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of the Honor Memorial Act, the Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites. 

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at cmohs.org.

Contact: John Falkenbury
[email protected]  

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Also from this source

Congressional Medal of Honor Society Welcomes Newest Member

Congressional Medal of Honor Society Welcomes Newest Member

We, the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients, proudly welcome U.S. Army Captain Larry Taylor as the newest member of the Congressional Medal of Honor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Obituaries

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.