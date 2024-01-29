Congressional Medal of Honor Society Announces Passing of Medal of Honor Recipient Larry L. Taylor

Earned Nation's Highest Award for Valor during the Vietnam War

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society regretfully announces that Larry L. Taylor, 81, a Recipient of the Medal of Honor for the Vietnam War, passed away January 28, 2024, at his home in Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., presented Taylor with the Medal of Honor at the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 5, 2023, for his actions near the village of Ap Go Cong, Binh Du'ong Providence, Vietnam.

Then-1st Lt. Taylor was commander of a team of two Cobra helicopter gunships responding to an urgent call for support by a four-man patrol team. Once reaching the area, Taylor and his wingman targeted the enemy encircling the patrol team, flying multiple low-level passes under intense enemy fire. As the gunships' ammunition ran low, Taylor continued to make fake gun runs at low altitude to distract the enemy from the men on the ground. He observed that the patrol team's planned evacuation route was unviable, given the heavy fire they were still encountering. Taylor then landed his helicopter 100 yards away, still under intense enemy fire, to meet the patrol team on the ground. With the team climbing onboard wherever they could, including seated on rocket-pods and skids, Taylor was able to evacuate the entire patrol team, thereby saving their lives.

Born on February 12, 1942, after graduating from Chattanooga High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Taylor attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and joined its U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Program. He was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant in the Army Reserve upon graduation in June 1966. He volunteered for the regular Army in August. He attended the U.S. Army Primary Helicopter School at Fort Wolters, Texas, and then advanced helicopter training at Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker, Alabama), where he qualified as an Army aviator in June 1967. Taylor flew more than 2,000 combat missions, first in a UH-1 Huey helicopter before becoming one of the first AH-1 Cobra helicopters pilots during the Vietnam War.

Taylor's awards include the Medal of Honor (upgraded from the Silver Star), the Bronze Star, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, numerous Air Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star. He subsequently was assigned to the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany. Upon leaving active duty as a captain, Taylor operated a successful roofing and sheet metal company in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was actively engaged in veterans' organizations and his church, and known to be a philanthropist, supporting various charitable nonprofits in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area. He is survived by his wife, Toni, and other family members. Funeral arrangements are pending.

There are 63 Medal of Honor Recipients alive today.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across America.

Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 63 living Recipients.

The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Museum, Congressional Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service. The Society's programs and operations are funded by donations.

As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of the Honor Memorial Act, the Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at cmohs.org.

