Congressional Recognition for Historic Fibromyalgia Social Good Effort for Veterans and the Chronically Ill

30 Jun, 2023, 19:38 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomasino Media learned last week, Congressional Recognition was received from Congressional Representative Nanette Diaz Barragan for #teamfibro, a campaign by the Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia to work with government leaders and share education for those that suffer. The team was successful in gaining support from Governor of Colorado Jared Polis, Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper, Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski.

Kristal Kent shared with our team language from the proclamation request and outreach goals to get more supporters in various roles in our communities. "WHEREAS Fibromyalgia is a chronic-pain disorder that causes widespread body pain; affecting 3-5% of the population in the United States (Source: "Fibromyalgia - A Clinical Review" by Dr. Daniel J. Claw, April 16, 2014). Thus, it's estimated 11 million to 17 million Americans have Fibromyalgia.

WHEREAS in addition to chronic pain, Fibromyalgia's symptoms include moderate to severe fatigue, sleep disorders, stiffness and weakness, mobility/balance instability, headaches/migraines, numbness and tingling, nausea, vertigo and impairment of memory and concentration (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); and

WHEREAS due to interference of the internal bodily systems people living with fibromyalgia often have several co-existing medical conditions, which may include Chronic Myofascial Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Raynaud's Syndrome, Interstitial Cystitis (IC), Peripheral Neuropathy, Anxiety, Depression, Chemical and Environmental Sensitivities (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

Kristen Thomasino is a severe Fibromyalgia recovery patient who experienced full body weakness and intense brain fog during the summer of 2019 while living in North Carolina. After seeking help from medical professionals such as neurologist Dr. Joseph Chipman, rheumatologist Dr. Charles Withers, Doctor of Physical Therapy Tatum Robinson, and others, she was able to reduce her suffering.

Kristen shared, "I swore that if I found ways to reduce my suffering that I would share my learnings and advocate for others to get access to education, goods and services that made a difference in improving my life." She added, "Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragan's recognition of the work we are doing to help others who suffer with Fibromyalgia means so much to our team. I am so grateful for this opportunity and the support of my government representative."

