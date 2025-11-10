Congressional Resolution 845 Supports the Designation of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives Madeleine Dean and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania have introduced House Resolution 845 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The resolution was developed by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) with additional data and statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, and the National Safety Council. The resolution supports the designation of "Drowsy Driving Prevention Week" to raise awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving and encourages people across the United States to take steps to prevent drowsy driving.

NSF is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice. NSF established Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®, held each fall at the end of Daylight Saving Time, to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and the risks of driving while drowsy.

Drowsy driving is impaired driving. Like drunk, drugged, and distracted driving, drowsy driving is a significant threat to road safety, Drowsy drivers cause one of every five deadly motor vehicle crashes.

"NSF applauds Congress for recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. Drowsy driving is impaired driving and a threat to public health and safety that everyone can take steps to prevent." said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "We believe families are key to preventing drowsy driving," said John Lopos, NSF CEO. "By prioritizing sleep, communicating openly about sleep needs, and holding each other accountable, families can create a household culture that values sleep as essential to safety. That includes driving only after you've had adequate sleep. Getting the sleep you need to be your Best Slept Self® can help keep you, your loved ones, and others safe on the road."

"Drowsy Driving Prevention Week is an opportunity to raise awareness about safe driving practices — especially for types of impaired driving often overlooked, like driving while fatigued or sleepy," Rep. Dean said. "I'm grateful to the National Sleep Foundation for their work to educate drivers, make our roads safer, and save lives."

For the past 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep for health and well-being. NSF has published consensus guidelines, standards, and recommendations for positive sleep health.

For more information about NSF's leadership in sleep health and Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation