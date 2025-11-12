National Sleep Foundation Hosts Drowsy Driving Prevention Expert Safety Panel

Leading Sleep and Safety Experts and Advocates Convened at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As drowsy driving continues to claim lives on America's roadways, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) convened leading safety experts and unveiled critical new data from its 2025 Drowsy Driving Survey at the National Press Club during Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®. The November 6th event highlighted calls to action for multiple responsible parties in NSF's Drowsy Driving Position Statement.

Panelists from left to right: Dr. Mark Rosekind, John Lopos, Jennifer Pearce, Jane Terry, Jennifer Morrison, Dr. Joseph Dzierzewski.

The panel brought together perspectives from research, industry innovation, personal advocacy, and policy leadership to address drowsy driving. "For 18 years, NSF has stayed on point with our annual Drowsy Driving Prevention Week campaign to educate Americans about the importance of sleep health and safety," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "This panel represents a critical collaboration that brings together the science, the solutions, and the stories about drowsy driving for more insight about how we all can move the needle on prevention."

The panel was moderated by Mark Rosekind, PhD, a member of NSF's Board of Directors and the 15th Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Dr. Rosekind was also the 40th Member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and previously directed the NASA Fatigue Countermeasure Program at the NASA Ames Research Center.

Featured panelists included Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy, Mazda North American Operations, Jennifer Pearce, Drowsy Driving Prevention Advocate, and Jane Terry, Acting Associate Administrator of Behavioral Research and Program Development, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). NSF's Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, SVP Research & Scientific Affairs and John Lopos, CEO, also presented.

The event featured exclusive releases of NSF's 2025 Drowsy Driving Survey with unique attitudinal insights related to families and NSF's Drowsy Driving Position Statement outlining targeted, evidence-based calls for actions across interested groups.

NSF has hosted Drowsy Driving Prevention Week for 18 years to address this preventable form of impaired driving and reduce the number of drivers who choose to drive while drowsy. NSF's drowsy driving prevention resources are available on www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

