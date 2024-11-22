Congressman Paul Tonko Joins National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ and Industry Leaders for National Apprenticeship Week Roundtable to Strengthen New York's Semiconductor Talent Pipeline

Roundtable highlights collaborative efforts, best practices to address workforce development challenges and expand pathways to semiconductor and advanced manufacturing careers in New York

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during National Apprenticeship Week and one day after National Semiconductor Day™ , the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA), in partnership with Capital Region BOCES , hosted a roundtable discussion titled "Semiconductors for Tomorrow: Strengthening New York's Talent Pipeline Through Registered Apprenticeships." The event convened Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY), alongside industry leaders, educational institutions, and workforce development organizations, to discuss how Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) and collaborative efforts are creating pathways to high-demand careers in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The event spotlighted New York's emerging leadership in the semiconductor industry, building on recent announcements such as NY CREATES' Albany NanoTech Complex being named the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, a National Semiconductor Technology Center facility that will act as the U.S. headquarters for research into extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. This selection positions New York as a global hub for advanced semiconductor innovation, further emphasizing the critical need for a skilled workforce to support these advancements in the region.

"Semiconductors are the backbone of our modern economy, driving advancements in technology, healthcare, energy, and beyond. New York is uniquely positioned to lead the way in innovation and manufacturing," said Congressman Tonko. "To fully realize this potential, we must ensure a sustainable and inclusive talent pipeline that empowers workers with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive. Collaborative efforts like today's roundtable exemplify the kind of partnership between government, industry, and education that is essential to addressing workforce challenges and building a brighter, more competitive future for our state and nation."

"As New York solidifies its role as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, building a sustainable and inclusive workforce is essential," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA. "This roundtable highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to meet industry demands while advancing NIICA's mission to create equitable pathways into high-value careers. Events like these, especially during National Apprenticeship Week, reinforce the importance of partnerships in driving opportunity and innovation."

Through dynamic discussions, roundtable participants emphasized the role of RAs, partnerships with educational institutions, and innovative workforce strategies in addressing the skills gap and fostering economic growth.

"As someone who works closely with students and employers every day, I see firsthand how transformative it can be to connect young people with real opportunities," said Dr. Joseph Dragone, Director of Special Projects & Strategic Partnerships at Capital Region BOCES and NIICA Advisory Board Member. "This roundtable brought together leaders from across sectors to focus on creating meaningful pathways that prepare students for great careers while strengthening our local communities and supporting the industries that drive our economy."

NIICA has been driving workforce innovation in New York, launching the nation's first Career Opportunity Hub in Albany in 2023. This transformative initiative brings together regional stakeholders in a concerted effort to build the talent pipeline and connects job seekers with tailored employment and training opportunities in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing. Earlier this year, NIICA together with Capital Region BOCES introduced New York's first Gateway Apprenticeship Program™ , bridging high school CTE programs with RAs to provide students with direct pathways into high-demand careers.

"Developing a skilled and diverse workforce is at the core of NY CREATES' mission, and collaborations exemplified by today's roundtable are essential to building the talent pipeline our industry needs. By aligning industry demands with educational opportunities, we're setting the stage for innovation and growth across New York's semiconductor sector," said Will Bronner, Chief Human Resources Officer for NY CREATES .

"Workforce development isn't just about meeting today's demands; it's about creating a foundation for sustained economic growth and opportunity. This roundtable underscores the importance of partnerships in bridging gaps between industry, education, and government to ensure New York remains a leader in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors," said Katie Newcombe, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Center for Economic Growth .

"At GlobalFoundries, we see firsthand the transformative power of Registered Apprenticeships and collaborative workforce strategies," said Christine McLear, workforce development lead for GlobalFoundries . "We must work together as an industry, with strong public-private partnerships, to grow a pipeline of talented individuals who will help meet the growing workforce needs of the semiconductor ecosystem."

"The future of manufacturing and STEM careers hinges on the partnerships we foster today. By bringing together educators, industry leaders, and policymakers, this roundtable is paving the way for innovative solutions that will inspire and prepare the next generation of talent," said Jill Cofield, Visiting Assistant Professor, University at Albany, SUNY .

"Building a sustainable workforce means creating opportunities for individuals to grow and succeed at every stage of their careers. Today's roundtable was a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when industry, education, and government come together to tackle workforce challenges head-on," said Dawn Roller, Associate Vice President of Human Resources for Indium Corporation .

A replay of the roundtable will be made available in the days following the event via NIICA's YouTube channel. For additional information about the event or for media comments, contact Stephanie Frederick, NIICA's Outreach and Communications Manager, at [email protected] .

The Center for Economic Growth is a Group Program Sponsor for NIICA's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor RA (GAINS), and GlobalFoundries, Indium Corporation and NY CREATES are all participants in the program. GAINS is currently being deployed in 24 states with 118 employers involved who have committed 7,482 apprentices to the program. GAINS is being supported by NIICA's national network of 63 community colleges who have aligned curriculum to the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA) database created by NIICA which reflects the competencies required to succeed in various manufacturing positions.

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.

NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national Registered Apprenticeship (RA) industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programming and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

