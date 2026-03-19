Congruence Announces $39.5M Financing to Advance Portfolio of Small Molecule Correctors into the Clinic

- Phase 1/1b clinical trial with CGX-926 ongoing for MC4R-deficient genetic obesity -

- Programs in Parkinson's Disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency progressing toward the clinic -

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of pharmacological correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient (MC4R-d) genetic obesity, GBA1-driven Parkinson's disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, announced today the closing of a US $39.5 million financing.

The financing was co-led by new investor Dimension and existing investor OrbiMed. Additional investors included Amplitude Ventures, FSTQ, Lumira, Investissement Quebec, BDC Capital's Thrive Venture Fund, Driehaus, and Silver Arc.

"Our mission is to translate biology, chemistry and protein structural insights into medicines that address disease at its molecular origin," said Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, co-founder and CEO of Congruence Therapeutics. "In addition to CGX-926, we are advancing multiple proprietary and collaborative programs. We thank our new and existing investors for their continued support."

Proceeds from the financing will support the Phase 1/1b study of CGX-926, the Company's lead program for MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, in healthy subjects and patients with MC4R-deficiency. Congruence also plans to complete IND-enabling activities for two additional development candidates targeting GBA1-driven Parkinson's Disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, with the goal of filing a CTA/IND for both programs in early 2027.

"Leveraging cutting edge molecular dynamics and machine learning, Congruence has built a best-in-class platform to unlock an exciting modality of medicines in small molecule correctors," said Zavain Dar, Founder & Managing Partner, Dimension. "In short order Clarissa and team have demonstrated technology and scientific leadership, joined with strong execution and capital efficiency. This is the promise of technologically enabled biotech. We're thrilled to join as CGX-926 enters the clinic and we see the translation of the platform's unique capabilities."

Congruence also continues to advance its R&D collaborations, including a recently expanded multi-target partnership with Ono Pharmaceuticals in which Congruence is leading the effort to discover small molecules for targets spanning the therapeutic areas of oncology, neurology, and immunology. The Company is separately advancing another collaboration with an undisclosed global pharmaceutical company on a difficult to drug metabolic target.

About Revenir™ Drug Discovery Platform

Revenir™, Congruence's proprietary computational drug discovery platform, captures the dynamic biophysical changes of proteins in different functional states, offering unique insights into protein function and their modulation. By examining surface features and a spectrum of biophysical descriptors across an ensemble of protein conformers, Revenir™ predicts small molecule induced modulation of underlying physiologic protein states. This platform-driven strategy underpins Congruence's growing pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs directed to genetically validated targets implicated in conditions associated with significant unmet medical need, supporting a readily scalable and repeatable value creation paradigm.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a clinical-stage, computationally driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Their proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including genetic obesity, GBA Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support its multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors and allosteric modulators for the treatment of diseases in oncology, metabolic disease, neurology and immunology.

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics