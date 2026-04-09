Congruence Announces Participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL, QC, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of pharmacological correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient (MC4R-d) genetic obesity, GBA1-driven Parkinson's disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 13-16, 2026.

This event is being held in a virtual format during which Company management will deliver a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, Chief Executive Officer of Congruence, will present on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 9:30 am ET.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a clinical-stage, computationally driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Their proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including genetic obesity, GBA Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support its multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors and allosteric modulators for the treatment of diseases in oncology, metabolic disease, neurology and immunology.

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics