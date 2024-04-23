Congruence Therapeutics Appoints Frank Taffy as Chief Business Officer

-Mr. Taffy joins from Schrödinger, bringing a wealth of relevant expertise to Congruence-

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a leading computationally-driven biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel small molecules for diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today the appointment of Frank Taffy, JD as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Taffy joins Congruence with over two decades of experience in the biotechnology industry as an executive, board member, strategic advisor, and entrepreneur.

Mr. Taffy most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, and Board Representative at Schrödinger, Inc. where he led the entire spectrum of business development activities and consummated multiple collaboration agreements with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In his new role, Mr. Taffy will lead the Company's corporate and business development and strategy functions, and along with other members of the executive team, assume responsibility for the next phase of growth of the Company as Congruence advances its pipeline of small molecule correctors toward the clinic.

"Congruence is establishing itself as a leader in the field of AI/ML enabled computational drug discovery, building a diverse pipeline of novel small molecule correctors for a wide range of indications, including genetic obesity, Parkinson's disease, and inflammatory conditions," commented Mr. Taffy. "I am thrilled to join the accomplished team at Congruence to execute a business development strategy that leverages the power of our scalable drug development platform, Revenir™."

"We are very excited that Frank has decided to join Congruence, as he brings nearly 25 years of industry experience, including most recently at Schrödinger, a pioneer in physics-based chemical simulation for drug discovery," stated Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, CEO of Congruence. "Frank will be a tremendous asset at a time when Congruence is preparing for the next phase of growth."

Mr. Taffy currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Vuja De Sciences, Emtora Biosciences and Helocyte. Mr. Taffy co-founded Helocyte, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, during his role as Entrepreneur in Residence at Fortress Biotech and previously served as the company's President and CEO. Mr. Taffy also previously held the positions of Head of Business Affairs at Forest Labs (now part of AbbVie) and Director of Corporate Development at Life Technologies (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), where he also held Board positions on behalf of the company. He also previously served as Vice President and General Counsel of Paramount Biosciences LLC, a global healthcare investment firm, where he led the formation and interim operation of multiple portfolio companies. Mr. Taffy started his career as Counsel for Intellectual Property at The Procter and Gamble Company. He holds a B.A. in biochemistry from the University of North Texas and a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

