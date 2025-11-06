Congruence Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Characterization of its MC4R Corrector Development Candidate CGX-926 for Genetic Obesity at ObesityWeek 2025

– Presentation highlights in vitro activity across a spectrum of clinically-relevant variants as well as in vivo reduction of body weight and hyperphagia in MC4R-deficient Mutant Mice –

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of pharmacological correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, today announced that it will present a poster highlighting the in vitro and in vivo activity of its Development Candidate CGX-926 at ObesityWeek 2025, taking place November 4–7, 2025.

"We're thrilled to share our growing body of data supporting MC4R correction as a transformative approach for patients with MC4R-deficient obesity," said Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, CEO of Congruence Therapeutics. "Our findings demonstrate that CGX-926 pharmacologically stabilizes misfolded receptors, restores normal signaling, and reduces body weight and hyperphagia in animal models. We are excited to advance CGX-926 to Phase 1 studies in early 2026 for the benefit of patients suffering from MC4R-deficient obesity, the most prevalent cause of early-onset genetic obesity."

Details of the poster:

Title: "CGX-926, a Melanocortin-4 Receptor Corrector for Early-Onset Obesity in MC4R-Deficient Patients"

Presenting Author: Alex Caron, M.Sc., Executive Director, Pharmacology, Congruence Therapeutics

Poster Number: 559

Date/time: November 6, 2025, 2:30 to 3:30 pm

Abstract summary:

Preclinical data on CGX-926, a first-in-class MC4R corrector, demonstrate that this small molecule restores MC4R expression and signaling across a spectrum of clinically relevant receptor variants. In a proprietary murine model of MC4R-deficient obesity, CGX-926 significantly reduced body-weight gain, fat mass, and hyperphagia while preserving lean mass, showing >300-fold receptor MC4R selectivity and drug-like ADME properties. These data support CGX-926 advancing to the clinic as a potentially first-in-class, orally active therapeutic that addresses the root cause of MC4R-deficient obesity.

About Revenir™ Drug Discovery Platform

Revenir™, Congruence's proprietary computational drug discovery platform, captures the dynamic biophysical changes caused by mutations in proteins, offering unique insights into protein defects and their correction. By examining surface features and a spectrum of biophysical descriptors across an ensemble of protein conformers, Revenir™ predicts small molecule induced correction of the underlying pathogenic defect in proteins.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including genetic obesity, GBA Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support two multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors for the treatment of solid tumors and metabolic diseases.

Congruence Contacts

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy @juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics